Germany: Shooting in small western town leaves 2 dead

Two people have been shot dead and one is in serious condition in the center of the German town of Espelkamp.

Police no longer believe the shootings are part of a larger killing spree. It is unclear what relationship if any the victims had to the shooter.

One of the victims was shot to death inside of a home and the other just outside of it. The victims include a man and a woman according to a police spokesman in nearby Bielefeld.

Local broadcaster Radio Westfalica said police report there are two separate crime scenes.

Police in the town of 20,000 say the perpetrator is on the run.

A special task force has been set up with a manhunt underway. Police from across the region have been mobilized.

Espelkamp is in the western German state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

this is a breaking news story and will be updated...

