Germany: Shooting in Rot am See, six killed

German authorities confirmed on Friday that six people were killed in a building in the southwestern town of Rot am See near Aalen in Baden-Württemberg. Police said there were also non-fatal injuries.

Aalen police told reporters that they believed some or all of the victims were members of the 26-year-old suspect's family. Officers were able to "have a coherent conversation" with him, they said, but still could not ascertain his motive.

Three of the victims were men aged 36, 65 und 69, while the three others were women aged 36, 56 und 62. Two of the victims were reportedly "not locals." The police confirmed that two of the victims were the suspect's parents.

The suspect is a German national who had a firearms license. He was the one who called the police after committing the crime.

Police suspect the shooting was personally motivated

Police said that preliminary indications show that the shooting was linked to "a personal relationship" conflict and tweeted that the suspect was arrested shortly after the attack.

The shooting took place at approximately 12:45 local time (11:45 UTC) near the train station of Rot am See, a town of 5,200 residents.

mvb,es/ng (AFP, Reuters)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.