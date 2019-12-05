Germany: Shooting in Rot am See, several presumed dead

German authorities tweeted Friday that several people have been left injured and some "presumably" dead in a building in the southwestern town of Rot am See near Aalen in Baden-Württemberg.

German media such as the Bild and the Welt reported that six people were killed in the attack. According to the Bild, the victims were all from the same family.

French news agency AFP reported that six people were killed and two others were wounded. Earlier it had said a police spokesman in nearby Aalen reported that "several" people were injured and more than one killed but could not confirm the reports of six people killed.

Police suspect the shooting was personally motivated

Police said that preliminary indications show that the shooting was linked to "a personal relationship" conflict and tweeted that the suspect was arrested shortly after the attack.

The shooting took place at approximately 12:45 local time (11:45 GMT) near the train station of Rot am See, a town of 5,200 residents.

More to come ...

mvb/ng (AFP, Reuters)

