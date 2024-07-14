Germany: Shooter dead after killing two in Baden-Württemberg

Police said three people lost their lives following a shooting in the German town of Albstadt-Lautlingen, with the suspected perpetrator also among the dead.

Two men and a woman were found dead in the town of Albstadt-Lautlingen in the German state of Baden-Württemberg on Sunday. The suspected shooter was also among the dead, a police spokesman at the scene said.

During a large-scale operation, police officers also found two seriously injured women who were taken to the hospital.

There's currently no danger to the public, local police said on X, formerly Twitter.

What do we know about the crime?

According to police, there is no evidence of a rampage. Investigators are assuming that it was a crime within the family. Police could not immediately say how the victims were related or provide details about the shooter and the firearm which was used.

According to mass circulation Bild daily, the suspected perpetrator is said to be a hunter.

Dozens of emergency vehicles and two rescue helicopters were deployed to the scene of incident. The area around it has been cordoned off.

The town of Albstadt-Lautlingen lies some 60 kilometers south of Stuttgart in the Swabian Jura mountains.

dh/dj (dpa, AFP)