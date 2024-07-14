Germany: Shooter dead after killing two in Baden-Württemberg

Police said three people lost their lives following a shooting in the German town of Albstadt-Lautlingen, with the suspected perpetrator also among the dead.

Two men and a woman were found dead in the town of Albstadt-Lautlingen in the German state of Baden-Württemberg on Sunday. The suspected perpetrator was also among the dead, a police spokesman at the scene said.

During a large-scale operation, police officers also found two seriously injured women who were taken to the hospital.

There's currently no danger to the public, local police said on X, formerly Twitter.

What do we know about the crime?

According to police, there is no evidence of a rampage. Investigators are assuming that it was a crime within the family. Police could not immediately say how the victims were related.

According to mass circulation Bild daily, the suspected perpetrator is said to be a hunter. Details on the crime remain scarce.

Dozens of emergency vehicles and two rescue helicopters are present on the scene of incident. The area around it has been cordoned off.

The town of Albstadt-Lautlingen lies some 60 kilometers south of Stuttgart in the Swabian Jura mountains.

