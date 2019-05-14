Germany shine in World Cup send-off victory against Chile

Germany defeated Chile 2-0 on Thursday, in what was their last warm-up match before the team competes in the Women's World Cup 2019 in France, which is set to begin on June 7.

In front of 10,135 spectators in the Bavarian city of Regensburg, the reigning Olympic champions delivered a commanding performance, controlling the game and keeping most of the activity in their opponent's side of the field.

Germany took the lead in the first half when Captain Alexandra Popp channeled a corner kick into the goal in the 29th minute.

Just before half-time, full-back Carolin Simon added to the count with a looping cross that landed at the far corner, hitting the inside of the post and bouncing in.

The team is currently ranked number 2 in the world by FIFA going into the World Cup, just behind the United States. Germany will be lead by Popp and midfielder Dzsenifer Marozsan, who plays for Champions League winning team Olympique Lyon.

Star goal-keeper Almuth Schult's participation in the World Cup has been unclear, as she continues to recover from a shoulder injury. But it was good news for Germany that she appeared in the starting lineup on Thursday.

Coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg told German broadcaster ARD after the match that she was satisfied with the team's performance. "A win is always important for your head, but we are also pleased with how we went about it today," she said.

But Voss-Tecklenburg acknowledged that her team still needed to work on scoring precision, in light of many missed opportunities of the offense in the second half.

'A tight tournament'

Germany's coach tampered down expectation and was cautious about her team's chances, stressing that Germany will face a wide variety of contenders at the tournament.

"Aside from USA, France and the Netherlands, teams like Australia, Canada, Sweden and Norway are also playing very well," Voss-Tecklenburg said.

"It will be a very tight tournament, and I think there will be some upsets in the group stage," she added.

Germany are favorites to sail smoothly out of their group. They will face Spain on June 12 in Valenciennes and then South Africa on June 17 in Montpellier.

jcg/rc (AFP, dpa)

FIFA Women's World Cup 2019: The German squad Goalkeeper: Almuth Schult The 28-year-old has been first-choice goalkeeper at Germany's most successful women's team, Wolfsburg, for the past six seasons. Since 2015 she has also been wearing the No. 1 shirt for the national team. In 2016 she was part of the team that won gold at the Rio Olympics. With 58 caps she is one of the most experienced players on the German team.

FIFA Women's World Cup 2019: The German squad Goalkeeper: Merle Frohms Frohms, 24,plays her club football for SC Freiburg and is the backup to Schult in the national team setup. For years she tried unsuccessfully to emerge from Schult's shadow in Wolfsburg, before moving to Freiburg in 2018. She has made four appearances forher country.

FIFA Women's World Cup 2019: The German squad Goalkeeper: Laura Benkarth The 26-year-old Bayern Munich shot stopper is another who already has a gold medal in her collection, though Benkarth wasn't used in Rio 2016, with Schult preffered for all six games. Benkarth missed a huge chunk of the season just gone with a cruciate ligament injury, only making her first appearance in April.

FIFA Women's World Cup 2019: The German squad Defender: Sara Doorsoun-Khajeh Sara Doorsoun-Khajeh was born in Cologne to an Iranian father and a Turkish mother and forms part of the backline at the current winners of the women's double in Germany, Wolfsburg. Since making her debut for the black, red and gold in March 2016, the 27-year-old has made 24 international appearances.

FIFA Women's World Cup 2019: The German squad Defender: Johanna Elsig Elsig has been playing for Turbine Potsdam since 2012, who she joined from Bayer Leverkusen. Elsig's career has been plagued by injuries, particularly two cruciate ligament tears which both resulted in long spells on the sidelines. Despite those, the 26-year-old has been part of the German setup since 2017, and has won 12 caps.

FIFA Women's World Cup 2019: The German squad Defender: Lena Goessling At 33, Goessling is the oldest and most experienced played in the Germany squad. Also capable of playing in midfield, she has already won 104 caps for her country though missed the cut on two major tournaments early in her career. Another Rio Olympic champion, Goessling has won just about every honor in the club game with Wolfsburg.

FIFA Women's World Cup 2019: The German squad Defender: Marina Hegering A late bloomer, Hegering only won her first Germany cap in April, at the age of 28. Another versatile player most comfortbale in more defensive roles, Hegering won plys her trade for SGS Essen in the women's Bundesliga and has done well to largely overcome a stubborn heel injury.

FIFA Women's World Cup 2019: The German squad Defender: Leonie Maier Despite her relatively tender age of 26, Maier has been part of the national set up for more than six years and became a European champion at 19. Though defensively-minded, Maier has racked up 10 goals in her 68 caps. After six successful years with Bayern Munich, Maier will be on the hunt for a new club after the World Cup.

FIFA Women's World Cup 2019: The German squad Defender: Kathrin Hendrich Born in Eupen, in the German-speaking part of Belgium, 27-year-old Hendrich is another vastly experienced defender. She made her international debut in 2014 and made the move from FFC Frankfurt to Bayern Munich last year. She has made 29 appearances on the international stage.

FIFA Women's World Cup 2019: The German squad Defender: Carolin Simon With six clubs already under her belt, Simon should be at home at the World Cup as she currently plays in France for all-conquering Lyon. The 26-year-old made her bow for Germany three years ago and has won 15 caps. But before she can concentrate on international affairs, she has the small matter of a Champions League final against Barcelona, in Budapest on May 18, to contend with.

FIFA Women's World Cup 2019: The German squad Defender/midfielder: Giulia Gwinn The 19-year-old is one of three Freiburg players to have made the World Cup squad. Gwinn made her Germany debut in November 2017 and has since won a further six caps, scoring her first, and so far only, international goal against Italy in a friendly last November.

FIFA Women's World Cup 2019: The German squad Midfielder: Linda Dallmann After more than 150 games for SGS Essen, Dallman will soon move to Bundesliga runners-up Bayern Munich. "I have been playing the Bundesliga for eight years now," she said. "And now I want to win the title and hold the trophy up." Since her international bow in 2016, she's won 20 caps and scored five goals.

FIFA Women's World Cup 2019: The German squad Midfielder: Turid Knaak The creative midfielder didn't enjoy the best of starts to her international career. Just five days after her first call up in 2015, Knaak broke her shin and fibula in training. She had to wait until April 2018 to finally win her first cap and will be hoping to make up for lost time in France.

FIFA Women's World Cup 2019: The German squad Midfield: Melanie Leupolz Another of the Bayern contingent, Leupolz joined the Bavarian club from Freiburg in 2014. A year before that, she made her international debut in a 1-0 win over Canada and has since become a regular fixture in the Germany squad, winning 57 caps and scoring eight goals along the way.

FIFA Women's World Cup 2019: The German squad Midfield: Lina Magull Yet another German player to have followed the well trodden path from Freiburg to Bayern. The Dortmund-born midfielder won a number of caps at various youth levels before making her debut for the senior side in 2015. Her 30 caps since have brought seven goals while an earlier spell at Wolfsburg saw Magull win two Champions League titles.

FIFA Women's World Cup 2019: The German squad Midfielder: Dzsenifer Marozsan Born in Hungary, Marozsan and her parents moved to Germany when she was just four-years-old and the gifted playmaker has become one of the country's standout players. The 27-year-old has won a staggering amount, both in terms of individual awards and team trophies, including Olympic gold and two Champions Leagues with current club Lyon.

FIFA Women's World Cup 2019: The German squad Midfielder: Lena Sophie Oberdorf A precocious talent, Oberdorf will be one of the tournament's youngest players at just 17. She's the youngest in the Germany squad by some distance. After making a debut last April, the SGS Essen starlet will be hoping to translate her impressive scoring record from midfield at club level on to the world stage.

FIFA Women's World Cup 2019: The German squad Midfield: Verena Schweers By comparison to her predececssor on this list, Schweers is a seasoned veteran at just shy of 30. Another to have played for Freiburg and Wolfsburg before joining current club Bayern, Schweers is a holding midfielder also capable of playing further back.

FIFA Women's World Cup 2019: The German squad Midfielder: Sarah Däbritz Däbritz may be keener than most to pick up a bit of French during the World Cup, as the 24-year-old will be moving to Paris Saint-Germain from Bayern Munich after the tournament. The attack-minded player has scored ten goals in her 59 Germany appearances.

FIFA Women's World Cup 2019: The German squad Midfielder/forward: Klara Bühl Another of the young guns hoping to make their mark in France, Bühl currently has just a couple of minutes of international experience, having debuted as a late substitute against France in February. Bühl came through the ranks at Freiburg, where she still plays her club football.

FIFA Women's World Cup 2019: The German squad Forward: Alexandra Popp One of the key figures for coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg, the Wolfsburg striker has twice been named German Footballer of the Year and has 45 international goals in just 95 games. Popp has just completed another domestic double with the Wolves, taking her to five Bundesliga titles and six German Cups. She also won the Champions League in 2010, 2013 and 2014. A World Cup still eludes her though.

FIFA Women's World Cup 2019: The German squad Forward: Lea Schüller The SGS Essen striker has made a bright start to her international career with eight goals in 12 games since making her debut in 2017. That includes an impressive four goal haul against the Czech Republic in qualifying. Can she take that form in to the tournament?

FIFA Women's World Cup 2019: The German squad Forward: Svenja Huth Another member of the Germany squad who'll be playing for a new club next season, Huth, 28, will soon join several of her national team colleagues at Bayern, ending four years at traditional powerhouses Turbine Potsdam. Since making her debut eight years ago, Huth has won 43 caps and scored 11 goals. Author: Stefan Nestler



