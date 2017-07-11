 Germany: Several people killed in Würzburg knife attack | News | DW | 25.06.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Germany: Several people killed in Würzburg knife attack

German police say they have arrested a suspect in the Bavarian city, and there is no longer any danger to the public.

ambulances and staff respond to the stabbing incident

Several people were killed in a stabbing incident in the city of Würzburg, Germany

Several people were killed in a knife attack in the city of Würzburg in Bavaria, around 120 kilometers (74.5 miles) east of Frankfurt, police said on Friday. A number of others were injured. 

Lower Franconia Police announced that they had detained a suspect.

"There are no indication of a second suspect. There is no danger to the population," the police tweeted.

A large police operation was underway and officers still have a large presence in the city. They sealed off large parts of the city center.

 

Karte Deutschland mit Würzburg EN

The knife attack took place in the city of Würzburg in the southern state of Bavaria

What we know so far

  • The incident took place on Barbarossaplatz, a square in the city center
  • Police were alerted around 5 p.m. (15:00 UTC), said German public broadcaster Bayerische Rundfunk
  • The attacker was overpowered after the police used firearms
  • A motive behind the attack was not clear
  • Local media and news agencies reported that three people have been killed

'Respect the victims' by not sharing videos, urge police

Police urged people to refrain from speculation and not to share videos of the incident on social media.

Several videos emerged on social media appearing to show the attack.

More information will follow, the Lower Franconia police force said.

This is a breaking news event and will be updated...

Advertisement