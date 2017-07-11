 Germany: Several people killed in Würzburg knife attack | News | DW | 25.06.2021

News

Germany: Several people killed in Würzburg knife attack

German police say they have arrested a suspect in the Bavarian city, and there is no longer any danger to the public.



Several people were killed in a knife attack in the city of Würzburg in Bavaria, around 120 kilometers (74.5 miles) east of Frankfurt, police said on Friday. Several others were injured. 

Lower Franconia police announced that they had detained a suspect.

"There are no indication of a second suspect. There is NO danger to the population," they tweeted.

 

A large police operation was underway and officers still have a large presence in the city. They sealed off large parts of the city center.

What we know so far

  • The attacker was overpowered after the police used firearms
  • A motive behind the attack was unclear

This is a breaking news event and will be updated...

 

