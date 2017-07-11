Germany: Several people killed in Würzburg knife attack

Several people were killed in a knife attack in the city of Würzburg in Bavaria, around 120 kilometers (74.5 miles) east of Frankfurt, police said on Friday. A number of others were injured.

Lower Franconia Police announced that they had detained a suspect.

"There are no indication of a second suspect. There is no danger to the population," the police tweeted.

A large police operation was underway and officers still have a large presence in the city. They sealed off large parts of the city center.

Police urged people to refrain from speculation and not to share videos of the incident on social media.

More information will follow, the police force said.

What we know so far

The incident took place on Barbarossaplatz, a square in the city center

Police were alerted around 5 p.m. (15:00 UTC), said German public broadcaster Bayerische Rundfunk

The attacker was overpowered after the police used firearms

A motive behind the attack was not clear

Local media and news agencies reported that three people have been killed

This is a breaking news event and will be updated...