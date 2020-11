A man attacked several people with a knife in Oberhausen on Thursday evening, German authorities said, leaving four injured.

A police spokesman confirmed the attack, telling news agency DPA that the suspect is wounded and has been taken into custody.

What we know so far:

The attack took place around 7 pm (1800 GMT/UTC), in the Oberhausen neighborhood of Marienkirche.

The victims, who have stab wounds, were taken to hospital for treatment, with one in life-threatening condition.

The motive behind the attack was not immediately clear; however the police said the incident appeared to be a family dispute.

A police spokesperson told DPA that there are no indications of a terrorist motive.

Police said that both the attacker and victims would receive intensive medical care.

The Oberhausen police has requested help from Essen to secure evidence.

