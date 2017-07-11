 Germany: Several injured in stabbing in Oberhausen | News | DW | 19.11.2020

News

Germany: Several injured in stabbing in Oberhausen

Numerous people were taken to hospital following a knife attack in the western German city of Oberhausen. The suspect has been taken into custody, although police said that the background of the attack was unclear.

Blue lights on a police car in Germany

A man attacked several people with a knife in Oberhausen on Thursday evening, German authorities said, leaving four injured.

A police spokesman confirmed the attack, telling news agency DPA that the suspect is wounded and has been taken into custody.

What we know so far:

  • The attack took place around 7 pm (1800 GMT/UTC), in the Oberhausen neighborhood of Marienkirche
  • The victims, who have stab wounds, were taken to hospital for treatment, with one in life-threatening condition
  • The motive behind the attack was not immediately clear; however the police told Der Spiegel news magazine the attacker probably knew his victims
  • Police said that both the attacker and victims would receive intensive medical care
  • The Oberhausen police has requested help from Essen to secure evidence against the attacker

More to follow...

am/rs (dpa, Reuters)

