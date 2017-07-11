Germany: Several injured in stabbing in Oberhausen

A man attacked several people with a knife in Oberhausen on Thursday evening, German authorities said, leaving four injured.

A police spokesman confirmed the attack, telling news agency DPA that the suspect is wounded and has been taken into custody.

The victims, who have stab wounds, were taken to hospital for treatment, with one in life-threatening condition. Police said that both the attacker and victims would receive intensive medical care.

Suspected family dispute

The motive behind the attack was not immediately clear; however the police said the incident appeared to be a family dispute.

A police spokesperson told DPA that there are no indications of a terrorist motive.

The attack took place around 7 pm (1800 GMT/UTC), in the Oberhausen neighborhood of Marienkirche. Authorities wrapped up operations at the scene shortly before midnight.

The Oberhausen police had requested help from Essen to secure evidence.

More to follow...

am/rs (dpa, Reuters)