Germany: Several injured in knife attack on train

German Federal Police on Saturday said there was a knife attack on a train in the southern German state of Bavaria resulting in several injuries.

The train was travelling near Neumarkt between the cities of Regensburg and Nuremberg at the time of the incident.

Bild newspaper said three people were injured, two seriously. None of the injuries are thought to be life-threatening.

The attacker has been arrested, police said later, and the threat is over.

"At the moment, there is no further information about the persons involved," the police statement said.

A police spokesman told BR24 public broadcaster that the details of the attack were unclear, but that police received a call around 9:20 a.m. (0820 UTC).

No immediate link to terrorism

Bild said investigators are currently ruling out a terrorist background.

The train was then stopped near the town of Seubersdorf, south of Nuremberg, police said.

A spokesman for German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said the railway line between the two cities has been shut down.

"At the moment, trains are being held back at suitable stations," the spokesman said.

