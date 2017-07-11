 Germany: Several die in plane crash | News | DW | 17.07.2021

News

Germany: Several die in plane crash

A Piper aircraft has crashed in southwestern Germany, killing several people. Police are investigating the cause.

Police cars and police officers at the crash site

Police have been working to recover bodies and wreckage from the crash site

A light plane crashed in a wooded area of the southwestern German state of Baden-Württemberg on Saturday, with police now confirming three deaths.

The Piper aircraft came down near the town of Steinenbronn after taking off from Stuttgart Airport in the morning, media reports and DPA news agency said.

According to a spokeswoman for the state-owned company responsible for air traffic control in Germany, DFS, the plane had been carrying three people and was heading for the eastern city of Magdeburg. She said the pilot had sent no emergency call before the crash.

Rescue personnel have been working to recover the wreckage and the bodies. Police said the flight recorder had already been found. The authorities were still working to determine the cause of the crash and the identity of the victims.

More to follow.

tj/dj (dpa, AP)

