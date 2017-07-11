Germany: Several die in plane crash

A light plane crashed in a wooded area of the southwestern German state of Baden-Württemberg on Saturday, with police saying multiple people lost their lives. The exact death toll was not immediately clear, but police have confirmed three deaths so far.

The Piper aircraft came down near the town of Steinenbronn after taking off from Stuttgart Airport in the morning, media reports and DPA news agency said.

Rescue personnel have been working to recover the wreckage and the bodies. Police said the flight recorder had already been found. The authorities were still working to determine the cause of the crash and the identity of the victims.

More to follow.

tj/dj (dpa, AP)