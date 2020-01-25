Germany: Several dead in shootings in Hanau

Two shootings in the western German city of Hanau late Wednesday left eight people dead and five others injured, local police said.

The shootings took place at approximately 10 p.m. local time (2000 GMT/UTC) at two shisha bars in different parts of the city, according to local media.

The perpetrators reportedly opened fire at the first shisha bar in Hanau's downtown, killing three people. They then drove to the neighborhood of Kesselstadt and opened fire at the second shisha bar, where five people died.

Authorities have sealed off the area while special forces search for the suspects, who are said to have fled the scene.

"The search for the perpetrators is in full swing," a police spokesman said.

Emergency services have cordoned off the scene of the shooting in central Hanau

Police appeal for help, but only relevant information

The motive behind the incident was not clear. But a police statement urged citizens who may have information to contact law enforcement.

However, the south east Hessen police force also urged people to refrain from spreading unverified information, saying "speculation does not help us."

Senior CDU politician Katja Leikert, who represents the Hanau constituency in the national Bundestag parliament, offered condolences to those affected and thanks to the first responders.

"On this terrible night in Hanau I send those close to the victims all my strength and heartfelt condolences. Hopefully the injured recover swiftly. It is a horrific scenario for us all. Thanks to emergency services," Leikert said.

Hanau is a city of 100,000 inhabitants in the state of Hesse, some 25 kilometers (15 miles) east of Frankfurt.

