 Germany: Several dead in shooting in Hanau | News | DW | 19.02.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Germany: Several dead in shooting in Hanau

Several people were killed and injured during a shooting in Hanau, local police said. The suspects are at currently at large. The motive behind the incident was not immediately clear.

Police at the scene in Hanau

A shooting in the western German city of Hanau late Wednesday left several people dead and many injured. Local police have confirmed that at least eight people lost their lives, while some five others were wounded.

The shooting took place at approximately 10 p.m. local time (2000 GMT-UTC) at two shisha bars in different parts of the city, according to local media. 

The perpetrators reportedly opened fire at the first shisha bar in Hanau's downtown, killing three people. They then drove to the neighborhood of Kesselstadt and opened fire at the second shisha bar, where five people died.

Authorities sealed off the area, while special forces are engaged in search for the suspects, who are said to have fled the scene. The motive behind the incident was not clear.

Hanau is a city of 100,000 inhabitants in the state of Hesse, some 25 kilometers (15 miles) east of Frankfurt.

This is a developing story, more updates to come…

jcg/nm (dpa, AP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

Related content

Indische Diaspora proteste in Deutschland

Indian diaspora in Germany deplores 'fascist' citizenship act 25.01.2020

Protests against India's Citizenship Amendment Act are now also sweeping across Europe. So how do the government's naturalization plans affect the Indian diaspora in Germany?

Friedberg | Mitsubishi Motors

Germany: Raids on Mitsubishi in emissions cheating probe 21.01.2020

Prosecutors suspect foul play in tests on two types of diesel engines. The probe would make Mitsubishi the latest manufacturer in an ongoing set of scandals on emissions cheating.

09.2015 Best of Bundesländer Teaser Hessen

Germany's 16 states: Hesse 23.01.2019

The city with the only skyscraper skyline in Germany has had a new historical town center since 2018. Not only Frankfurt's contrasting architecture attracts visitors to Hesse, but also the tales of the Brothers Grimm.

Advertisement