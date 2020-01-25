Germany: Several dead in shooting in Hanau

A shooting in the western German city of Hanau late Wednesday left several people dead and many injured. Local police have confirmed that at least eight people lost their lives, while some five others were wounded.

The shooting took place at approximately 10 p.m. local time (2000 GMT-UTC) at two shisha bars in different parts of the city, according to local media.

The perpetrators reportedly opened fire at the first shisha bar in Hanau's downtown, killing three people. They then drove to the neighborhood of Kesselstadt and opened fire at the second shisha bar, where five people died.

Authorities sealed off the area, while special forces are engaged in search for the suspects, who are said to have fled the scene. The motive behind the incident was not clear.

Hanau is a city of 100,000 inhabitants in the state of Hesse, some 25 kilometers (15 miles) east of Frankfurt.

This is a developing story, more updates to come…

jcg/nm (dpa, AP)

