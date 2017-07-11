Germany set to stay in lockdown for fear of virus mutations — draft document

German officials are considering lifting some measures in the coming weeks, but the shutdown will continue for now, DW learned on Tuesday. The federal and state representatives are set to announce a decision tomorrow.

"Considering the virus mutations, the steps to lift the restrictions must come carefully and gradually, in order to avoid risking the successful curbing of infections," Germany's top officials are expected to say, according to a draft statement obtained by DW.

The document foresees the country staying under lockdown until March.

The authorities see reopening of daycare centers and schools as a priority, the document states. Regarding the troubled vaccination drive, Germany remains "optimistic that all citizens would be offered vaccination by the end of summer at the latest."

Germany managed to cut down on new infections

The document praises Germany's lockdown strategy and points to a drop in new infections across the country. Officials are expected to urge Germans to continue to reduce personal contact with others, as new COVID-19 variants spread across the country.

Lothar Wieler, the head of the Robert Koch Institute, said earlier this month that at least three new versions of the virus have been discovered in Germany. Wieler has said these mutations are making the virus "more dangerous" as data from the UK, Netherlands and Denmark have revealed the variants could make the pandemic's impact more severe.

Federal and state governments will decide the next steps to reopening businesses in the coming weeks, the statement says. This will be based on the number of new infections in the various states and regions, among other factors.

Self-tests on the horizon

As Germany continues to battle the virus, top officials are expected to to point to self-testing coronavirus kits as another weapon against the pandemic. As soon as producers of these kits apply for an authorization from the German government, federal regulators will check the kits for their accuracy. It is particularly important that these kits do not produce false negative test results.

Centogene, a biotechnology company based in the northern German city of Rostock, currently offers a self-testing kit for online purchase.