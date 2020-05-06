Germany set to pass lockdown decisions back to states

Germany could soon see all shops reopen and all students return to school in stages. The mooted changes would curtail Germany's largely nationwide approach to restrictions, restoring an even freer hand to the states.
Chancellor Angela Merkel's government has agreed on further plans to ease Germany's COVID-19 lockdown ahead of talks on the matter with state leaders, according to draft documents seen by several news agencies. The talks are scheduled for late on Wednesday morning.
What's in the draft agreement?
What do the changes mean?
The agreement signals a further dilution of Germany's largely uniform and nationwide restrictions — handing more responsibility on the matter back to individual states. States are individually responsible for such legislation anyway under Germany's federal system, but in recent weeks, regional leaders had agreed to follow national guidelines on core aspects of the lockdown.
The German government will however recommend that limitations would have to be re-imposed if the number of new infections were to rise above a certain threshold. Should the number of new weekly infections reach over 50 per 100,000 residents in any given region or city, strict social distancing measures would need to be implemented immediately.
As the number of new COVID-19 cases in Germany continues to slowly fall, state leaders have argued that they should be the ones regulating the rules in their region — and that states with a lower infection rate should be allowed to relax more measures than other harder-hit areas.
Several states in Germany already started issuing their own individual plans for relaxing measures this week, including reopening restaurants and hotels throughout May — although the timetables differ.
Bundesliga matches to resume without fans?
Although the ban on large public events will remain in place, soccer fans may be able look forward to watching Bundesliga matches at home again soon.
Bundesliga games are expected to be allowed to take place starting on May 15 or May 21, although fans will not be allowed in stadiums. Games are also only allowed to take place if players undergo a 14-day quarantine period prior to the resumption of the season.
The German Football League (DFL) previously said it wanted to restart matches in mid-May, and had set forward a series of measures intended to limit any risks, but it can't proceed without the green light from the government.
