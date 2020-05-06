Germany set to pass lockdown decisions back to states

Chancellor Angela Merkel and state leaders have agreed further measures to ease Germany's COVID-19 lockdown, according to documents seen by news agency DPA.

The report came ahead of talks between Merkel and the leaders of Germany's 16 states on Wednesday, with state leaders eager to roll back restrictions.

What's in the draft agreement?

All shops regardless of size will be allowed to reopen if they adhere to strict hygiene and social distancing measures.

All students will return to school in stages until the summer break, but with protocols to protect pupils.

Responsibility for easing lockdown measures will now pass to state leaders who can make their own plans.

The ban on large public events like festivals and sports will remain in place until the end of August.

Bundesliga matches will be allowed to resume without fans in mid to late May.

Outdoor sports for children and non-professional leagues would also be allowed to take place.

Seniors in care homes should be allowed to receive visitors provided there is no active COVID-19 case in the facility.

What do the changes mean?

The agreement effectively signals an end to Germany's uniform, nationwide restrictions and gives full responsibility to state leaders for easing lockdown measures.

The German government made it clear, however, that limitations would have to be re-imposed if the number of new infections rises above a certain threshold. Should the number of new weekly infections reach over 50 per 100,000 residents in any given region or city, strict social distancing measures will need to be implemented immediately, DPA reported.

Under Germany's federal system, the states are largely responsible for enacting the restrictions. Under the COVID-19 crisis, however, the federal government and the states have been coordinating broad lockdown measures to curb the spread of the virus.

Some state leaders have already pushed to ease lockdown restrictions on a faster timetable than the one agreed by the German government, earning them rebukes from Merkel.

But as the number of new COVID-19 cases in Germany continues to slowly fall, state leaders have argued that they should be the ones regulating the rules in their region — and that states with a lower infection rate should be allowed to relax more measures than other harder-hit areas.

Several states in Germany already started issuing their own individual plans for relaxing measures this week, including reopening restaurants and hotels throughout May — although the timetables differ.

Bundesliga matches to resume

Although the ban on large public events will remain in place, soccer fans can look forward to watching Bundesliga matches at home again soon

Bundesliga games will be allowed to take place starting on May 15 or May 21, although fans will not be allowed in stadiums. Games are also only allowed to take place if players undergo a 14-day quarantine period prior to the resumption of the season.

The German Football League previously said it wants to restart matches in mid-May, but had been waiting on the green light from the German government.

