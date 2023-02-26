  1. Skip to content
An old man walks with a cane in Germany on April 28, 2022
INSA surveyed 1,200 older people to find out their attitudes to life in GermanyImage: Frank Rumpenhorst/dpa/picture alliance
SocietyGermany

Germany: Seniors feel unheard by politicians — survey

Nik Martin
9 minutes ago

German lawmakers do not give enough consideration to the concerns of those over 65 years old, a survey of senior citizens for Bild am Sonntag found.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Nzbs

More than three-quarters of older Germans think politicians pay too little attention to their interests, a survey by Insa for Bild am Sonntag newspaper found.

The research house polled 1,202 over 65-year-olds on their attitudes toward life and found that just 1% of them thought their needs were given too much focus in political circles.

What else doess the survey tell us about seniors in Germany?

Some 74% of older Germans believe that society doesn't have enough respect for the elderly, while more than half accuse politicians of focusing on the wrong issues.

Other findings from the survey include that four in 10 senior citizens believe it is not easy to grow old in Germany.

Some 66% would prefer to grow old in their own homes.

Half of older people prefer watching public TV channels over private ones.

Two-thirds believe Helmut Schmidt was Germany's best chancellor.

Berlin's Cold Bus: Helping the homeless

Often excluded and lonely

The survey also found that older Germans feel excluded from wider society due to the increasing digitalization, which has led to bank branch closures, fewer travel agencies and menus for restaurants by QR code for smartphones.

As a result, 23% feel lonely sometimes, while 6% often feel lonely.

The survey for Bild am Sonntag also found that more than a third don't think their income is enough to live a good life. Around 36% of older people have a monthly household income of less than €2,000.

Edited by: Amanda Rivkin

Edited by: Amanda Rivkin

An elderly man operating a machine

Germany debates raising retirement age to 70

Germany debates raising retirement age to 70

An aging population, a dramatic labor shortage and a pension pot shortfall are an explosive mix for German economy and society. Would raising the age of retirement to 70 kill all those birds with one stone?
SocietyAugust 28, 2022
An undated photograph handed out by French military shows Russian mercenaries, in northern Mali

Wagner Group offshoots spread Russian influence in Africa

Corruption9 hours ago
