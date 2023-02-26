Germany: Seniors feel unheard by politicians — survey

German lawmakers do not give enough consideration to the concerns of those over 65 years old, a survey of senior citizens for Bild am Sonntag found.

More than three-quarters of older Germans think politicians pay too little attention to their interests, a survey by Insa for Bild am Sonntag newspaper found.

The research house polled 1,202 over 65-year-olds on their attitudes toward life and found that just 1% of them thought their needs were given too much focus in political circles.

What else doess the survey tell us about seniors in Germany?

Some 74% of older Germans believe that society doesn't have enough respect for the elderly, while more than half accuse politicians of focusing on the wrong issues.

Other findings from the survey include that four in 10 senior citizens believe it is not easy to grow old in Germany.

Some 66% would prefer to grow old in their own homes.

Half of older people prefer watching public TV channels over private ones.

Two-thirds believe Helmut Schmidt was Germany's best chancellor.

Berlin's Cold Bus: Helping the homeless To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Often excluded and lonely

The survey also found that older Germans feel excluded from wider society due to the increasing digitalization, which has led to bank branch closures, fewer travel agencies and menus for restaurants by QR code for smartphones.

As a result, 23% feel lonely sometimes, while 6% often feel lonely.

The survey for Bild am Sonntag also found that more than a third don't think their income is enough to live a good life. Around 36% of older people have a monthly household income of less than €2,000.

Edited by: Amanda Rivkin

While you're here: Every Tuesday, DW editors round up what is happening in German politics and society. You can sign up here for the weekly email newsletter Berlin Briefing.