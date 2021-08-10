Germany sends firefighters to wildfires in Greece

German firefighters from the state of Hesse are traveling via land to areas in Greece that have been hit by wildfires. They are expected to arrive on Thursday.

"It's the longest drive we've ever had," Ralf Ackermann, the president of the Hesse Fire Brigade Association (LFV), told the Hessenschau TV news broadcast. The German state has sent 164 firefighters, paramedics and logistics specialists, along with and 27 vehicles, to Greece.

Flames and smoke over the island of Euboea

Special fire trucks suitable for difficult terrain are part of the deployment. "Because of the vegetation, the force of the fire is very different from what we know in Germany," Ackermann said, adding that the flames sometimes jump from one tree to the next.

A team from Bonn, in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia, has arrived in Greece with a convoy of 17 vehicles and 52 emergency workers. "We hope that, at the end of this mission, everyone will come home safe and sound," Carsten Schneider, deputy chief of the Bonn municipal fire brigade, told the public broadcaster WDR. Highly trained specialists are headed to Athens, he said, adding that still, the mission is not without risks.

"We are working at the EU level with other countries and are under the authority of the Greek department," Schneider said. The team is self-sufficient — firefighters are equipped with tents and food and can set up camp anywhere and provide for themselves. Because of the intense heat, their protective clothing is thinner. Everyone speaks fluent English, he said.

'European solidarity'

The German dispatch of 221 rescue workers is a response to a Greek request for help — or rather, a request from Brussels, where the EU's Emergency Response Coordination Centre (ERCC) is arranging the mission. In addition to the firefighters from Hesse and North Rhine-Westphalia, the German Federal Agency for Technical Relief (THW), which specializes in disaster relief operations, has also sent a team.

The joint situation room run by the German federal and state governments with the Federal Office of Civil Protection and Disaster Assistance (BBK) received Greece's call for assistance. The EU is footing the bill for the transport costs. The German government is paying for the mission on site in Greece. It is still unclear whether Greece will accept Germany's offer to provide firefighting helicopters. Other countries are already using them to help contain the flames.

Twenty nations are currently participating in the firefighting efforts in Greece, including non-EU countries such as Israel and Kuwait. Some nations have sent firefighting aircraft. Germany has no such planes — a long-standing bone of contention for the Greens. The party long ago urged the German government to acquire a firefighting aircraft, according to Franziska Brantner, the Greens' spokeswoman for European policy. The plane would have been meant not just for operations in Germany, but "also for European solidarity," she said.

Germany can't help out with a firefighting plane

The mission shows "that we Europeans are united by more than just treaties: In times of need, we stick together," said Lucia Puttrich, Europe minister in the state of Hesse.

Christoph Hoffmann, a lawmaker with the neoliberal Free Democratic Party, was critical of how the assistance from so far away has been organized. "Instead of overland routes, large transport planes should be used," he said.

Two weeks are currently planned for the mission, including the travel to and from Greece — which leaves one week for the on-site operation.

The world is burning Russia: No sigh of relief Many regions in Russia have been burning for weeks, with the area around Yakutia in the far northeast having been hit particularly hard. The authorities have counted more than 250 fires currently burning across Russia, covering a total area of more than 3.5 million hectares (8.6 million acres).

The world is burning This is no morning mist But it's not just the fires that are causing problems for locals. Dense smoke has been drifting across populated areas, for example the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk. This is especially hard for the elderly and children, as it's nearly impossible to breathe outside.

The world is burning Greece: We're outta here! Evacuees on a ferry at the port of Pefki, Euboea — they are embarking on a journey into the unknown, as their homes and belongings will probably be destroyed by the time they return. For the first time since the forest fires started on the Greek island of Euboea at the beginning of last week, massive air missions are now being flown to fight the fires. Eyewitnesses report apocalyptic scenes.

The world is burning Acts of desperation But not everyone is fleeing — many local residents want to support the firefighters. At times, that can include desperate acts — such as with this man, who’s trying to beat out flames with a tree branch. Such autonomous actions are causing a major problem for the authorities, as through them, many people are placing themselves in grave danger.

The world is burning Turkey: Threatened residential areas Besides Greece and Italy, Turkey is also struggling with devastating fires. Walls of fire are spreading from the forests to residential areas. On this photo, Turkish firefighters are trying to stop a blaze near Cokertme that threatens to spread into buildings. More than 150,000 hectares — including entire villages — have already fallen victim to the flames in Turkey.

The world is burning United States: Dixie Fire More than 5,700 fires are currently raging in the West Coast state of California — and the typical wildfire season there has not even started yet. The Dixie Fire is now the second-largest in the state's history, and completely destroyed the town of Greenville. In this photo, a fire crew member keeps an eye out for spot fires to slow the wildfire near the town of Westwood.

The world is burning Flamme fatale In California, whirlwinds of ash and embers, such as this one that meandered through the Santa Barbara hills, are complicating matters. West Coast fires have even been creating their own weather. With the situation more devastating than in previous years, governors of affected states have turned to Washington for help — they are urgently seeking more emergency staff and firefighting aircraft. Author: Claudia Dehn



This article has been translated from German.