 Germany sells arms to members of Saudi-led Yemen coalition | Germany| News and in-depth reporting from Berlin and beyond | DW | 02.04.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Germany

Germany sells arms to members of Saudi-led Yemen coalition

Since 2019, Germany's government has approved arms exports worth over €1 billion to members of the Saudi-led coalition fighting Houthi rebels in Yemen. Critics says this exacerbates the fighting.

German military equipment with UAE soldiers in Yemen (Getty Images/AFP/S. Al-Obeidi)

Citing new figures from the Economic Affairs Ministry that show that sales are up, Left party disarmament specialist Sevim Dagdelen told DW that promises that Germany would be highly selective about weapons exports to avoid complicity in atrocities in Yemen are "nothing but hot air." Since early 2019, German arms manufacturers exported over €1 billion ($1.1 billion) worth of weapons to Egypt, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and other countries fighting Houthi rebels in Yemen as part of the Saudi-led alliance.

In 2019, Germany's government gave the go-ahead for arms exports to the UAE worth more than €257 million. Dagdelen said this had exacerbated the war in Yemen, which has been raging for five years now. "The UAE and Saudi Arabia are to blame for the biggest humanitarian catastrophe of our times," she said. Dagdelen has called for Germany to immediately halt weapons exports to the UAE.   

Egypt also remains a major buyer of German military and naval equipment. The country, which dispatched war ships to join the Saudi-led naval blockade of Yemen, recently purchased a frigate and submarine from Germany's ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems. And, in 2019, Germany's government approved arms exports worth over €800 million to the country. Bahrain, Jordan and Kuwait, which have all participated in airstrikes by the Saudi-led coalition, are also customers of German arms manufacturers.

Read more: Crises are fueling the global arms trade, SIPRI reports

'Economic considerations'

Marius Bales, an arms expert with the Bonn International Center for Conversion (BICC), said the latest figures made clear that "Germany's arms exports are driven largely by economic considerations and are not at all selective." Demand in Middle Eastern countries for German military equipment has always been high, in part because national arms industries are not as advanced as Germany's.

Read more: German arms exports shoot to record high for 2019

Bales said exporting military equipment and arms to countries involved in the war was "utterly deplorable." Doing so violates the 2018 decision by Chancellor Angela Merkel's government to stop selling weapons to countries "directly participating in the Yemen war." Preapproved arms exports were exempted from the policy, provided that they "remain in the recipient country." The investigative journalism consortium #GermanArms, of which DW is a member, found that weapons produced by German companies are being used to wage war in Yemen.   

Following the killing of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October 2018, Germany adopted a moratorium on arms exports to the Gulf monarchy that November. The government recently extended the ban on sales through December 31, 2020. The figures from the Economic Affairs Ministry show that armored all-terrain vehicles were exported to Saudi Arabia nonetheless. The Left's Dagdelen deems this a "blatant violation" of the ban. She also wishes to see the "export moratorium applied to all countries who are part of the coalition fighting in Yemen." 

Watch video 12:04

Sevim Dagdelen: 'Be fearless and brave'

DW's editors send out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

Related content

Vereinigte Arabische Emirate Barakh Kernkraftwerk

UAE: Arab world's first nuclear power plant raises stakes in the Persian Gulf 18.02.2020

The United Arab Emirates will turn on the Arab world's first nuclear power plant in just a few months. In the charged atmosphere of the Persian Gulf, what are the risks?

Saudi-Arabien US Kampfjet Symbolbild

Germany reduces arms sales to Saudi Arabia 13.11.2019

Germany drastically cut arms sales to Saudi Arabia in the first six months of 2019 — but did not cut them completely. The government had pledged no more sales after the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.

Militärfahrzeug ATF Dingo 2

Germany exporting weapons to Saudi Arabia and UAE — reports 12.04.2019

Germany's secret security council has allowed weapons shipments to members of the war coalition in Yemen. European nations have called for Germany to lift their ban on weapons exports to the Middle East.

Advertisement

Germany

Germany eases border rules to allow in harvest workers

Germany sells arms to members of Saudi-led Yemen coalition

Germany's AfD considers party split amid controversy over radical wing

Coronavirus crisis: Underpaid, overstretched nursing staff demand more than applause