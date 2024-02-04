Germany sees surprising resurgence of trade unions

The German Trade Union Confederation (DGB) is turning 75 and it has reason to celebrate: Trade unions are reporting rising membership and engagement after years of decline.

The umbrella organization that represents several of Germany's largest trade unions is celebrating its 75th birthday on Sunday October 13, and has been able to boast a surge in membership: The German Trade Union Confederation (DGB) counted some 437,000 new members among its eight member unions in 2023. That amounts to a net gain of close to 22,000 — the first such rise in several years.

"The DGB stands today, as it always has, for a simple truth: All workers are stronger when they fight together — regardless of their occupation, their political convictions, their worldview," DGB Chairperson Yasmin Fahimi said in an interview on the DGB website, before listing what she said were some of the German unions' biggest achievements since 1949: Helping to establish norms such as the five-day week, the eight-hour day, sick pay, holiday pay, and, perhaps most significantly, Germany's minimum wage, which currently stands at €12,41 ($13,60) an hour.

Young German workers are also showing renewed interest in unionizing and industrial action in the past, figures released earlier this year showed, with five of the DGB's member unions reporting a net increase in membership, reversing a long-term trend of decline, partly attributed to Germany's aging workforce.

Many transport workers went on strike in 2023, and Verdi, one of Germany's biggest unions, described 2023 as its most successful year since its foundation in 2001. Representing 1.9 million service workers across a range of industries, Verdi welcomed 193,000 new members in 2023 — a net gain of 40,000.

Other unions have seen a similar trend. The small but high-profile train drivers' union GDL, reported an overall 18% rise in membership since 2015. Similarly, Germany's oldest trade union, the gastronomy union NGG — a member of the DGB — counted over 20,000 new members last year.

Stefan Körzell, a leading board member at the DGB, welcomed the development. "First of all we're really happy," he told DW earlier this year. "This is a positive sign. We have an age pyramid like all the other membership organizations, like parties, churches and clubs. I think through some intelligent politics and intelligent representation of interests in the last two, or three years we have managed to turn the trend."

A blip or a trend?

But Körzell was alert to the fact that last year appeared to be an anomaly, with union membership in Germany in a steady decline for decades. DGB membership overall has dropped from 9.3 million in the mid-1990s to 5.6 million now, mainly because of demographic shifts as an older generation of workers drifts into retirement.

Just to keep up with these "natural" losses, a major union like Verdi needs to find at least 150,000 new members every year. In that context, the new rise in membership figures might be a blip. But it's a blip with good signs for the unions, as the numbers also show renewed interest among younger generations — Verdi said more than 50,000 of its new members are under the age of 28.

"We have that across the board," said Körzell. "Even those unions that didn't have more members in total at the end of the year did have more young people."

Thorsten Schulten, researcher at the Hans Böckler Foundation, which is associated with the DGB, believes the increase in industrial action is mainly the result of increasing social hardship. "We shouldn't forget that in the last few years, we've had historically high inflation rates and that employees have had to take some massive real-terms salary losses," he said. "And this has created real problems for people on low incomes […] and who if not a union can ensure that a compensation can be achieved?"

For his part, Körzell also thinks the development is partly down to the unions' roles in the economic crises caused by the COVID pandemic and the war in Ukraine. The unions, he said, have been instrumental in ensuring that there has been no mass unemployment during this period, by working with the government and employers to adjust to short-time contracts and negotiating compensation packages.

Increasing pressures, more confident workers

Another important factor, according to Schulten, is that workers are realizing that the companies need them more than ever, in light of shortages on the labor market. "They're not scared of losing their jobs," he said. "But the shortage of skilled labor has not led automatically to better working conditions — there is a need for active engagement."

Marcel Fratzscher, head of the German Institute for Economic Research, agrees. "We have 1.8 million open jobs, and employees are getting more confident and saying: 'We want better working conditions and better pay,'" he told DW.

But the problem is that fewer jobs in Germany are tied to the collective bargaining commitments, which unions negotiate. Only 50% of jobs in Germany are covered by collective bargaining agreements designed to ensure certain industries pay decent wages — a long way behind the 80% target set by a European Union directive in 2022. That means that half of jobs in Germany are effectively out of reach for the unions — a problem the unions are trying to address.

"Of course, it's difficult to reach workers who don't have collective bargaining agreements," said Körzell. "But we have seen, for example, that even delivery riders are fighting together with us so that their companies also get such agreements."

This article was originally published on February 2, 2024. It has been updated and republished in October 2024.

Edited by: Rina Goldenberg

