Germany sees rise in cannabis and cocaine use

While cannabis use has continued its upward trend among young people, cocaine use and related crime have risen "significantly," according to Germany's latest drugs report.
More people in Germany are using cannabis, cocaine and ecstasy, the government's latest drug report revealed on Thursday.
Germany's drugs commissioner appealed for further support for addiction aid programs, saying they were put through "an extreme stress test" during the coronavirus pandemic.
The annual report reveals the latest data on legal and illegal drugs, as well as developments in the trafficking of illegal substances.
The latest complete data on drug consumption in this year's report are from 2018 and 2019. While next year's report will paint a clearer picture of the impact of the pandemic on drug use, this year's figures already indicate several significant trends. The following figures are compared to data from 2015:
The coronavirus pandemic greatly impacted both the illegal drugs trade in Germany, as well as efforts to help those battling addiction.
"The pandemic was an extreme stress test for the addiction care system," the German government's drugs commissioner, Daniela Ludwig, said in a statement.
"Personal contact with therapists and counseling centers broke down almost entirely. We acted quickly and efficiently to prevent a collapse," she added.
Authorities also logged a major shift in the illegal drugs trade — with many transactions moving from the street to online.
"We must prevent Germany from becoming a hub for international drug trafficking," Ludwig said — urging for federal, state and local governments to pool resources to combat the growing problem.
