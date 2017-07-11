 Germany sees rise in cannabis and cocaine use | News | DW | 07.10.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Germany sees rise in cannabis and cocaine use

While cannabis use has continued its upward trend among young people, cocaine use and related crime have risen "significantly," according to Germany's latest drugs report.

Lines of cocaine on a table next to a rolled-up fifty-euro bill

Cocaine use has risen in recent years in Germany, particularly among young adults

More people in Germany are using cannabis, cocaine and ecstasy, the government's latest drug report revealed on Thursday.

Germany's drugs commissioner appealed for further support for addiction aid programs, saying they were put through "an extreme stress test" during the coronavirus pandemic.

What were the main findings?

The annual report reveals the latest data on legal and illegal drugs, as well as developments in the trafficking of illegal substances.

  • Cannabis dominates the illegal drug market in Germany — comprising nearly 59% of all drug trade crimes in 2020
  • Crimes involving heroin and ecstasy dropped during the pandemic, a development likely tied to the closure of bars and clubs, the report said
  • In 2020, drug trafficking of cocaine "increased significantly" — rising by 9.6% compared to the previous year
Watch video 02:56

Cocaine trafficking - Just another business

The latest complete data on drug consumption in this year's report are from 2018 and 2019. While next year's report will paint a clearer picture of the impact of the pandemic on drug use, this year's figures already indicate several significant trends. The following figures are compared to data from 2015:

  • Tobacco and alcohol consumption is trending downward
  • The number of adults who smoke dropped by 5%, while "hazardous" alcohol consumption among adults was down by more than 2%
  • Cannabis use among young adults aged 18 to 25 rose by almost 9%
  • Cocaine usage has also become more popular, rising among young adults by nearly 2%

What impact has the COVID pandemic had?

The coronavirus pandemic greatly impacted both the illegal drugs trade in Germany, as well as efforts to help those battling addiction.

"The pandemic was an extreme stress test for the addiction care system," the German government's drugs commissioner, Daniela Ludwig, said in a statement.

"Personal contact with therapists and counseling centers broke down almost entirely. We acted quickly and efficiently to prevent a collapse," she added.

Watch video 12:01

COVID-19 Special: Pandemic drives surge in addictions

Authorities also logged a major shift in the illegal drugs trade — with many transactions moving from the street to online.

"We must prevent Germany from becoming a hub for international drug trafficking," Ludwig said — urging for federal, state and local governments to pool resources to combat the growing problem.

DW recommends

How psychedelics are returning to the world of medicine

Millions of people in Germany have been diagnosed with depression. Researchers believe that drugs such as LSD and psilocybin can offer an effective treatment. They could also bring big profits.  

Cocaine: The drug pipeline to Europe

Lockdown — a time without parties and drug use? Not quite. Despite COVID, tons of cocaine is ending up in Germany. The stimulant is crossing the Atlantic in record quantities, hidden in shipping containers.  

Advertisement