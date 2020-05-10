Germany sees rise in anti-Semitic, political crimes

Germany saw a rise both far-right and far-left crimes in 2019, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer announced at a press conference in Berlin on Wednesday.

The country's police recorded just over 41,000 cases of politically motivated crime last year, representing a rise of 14.2% compared to 2018, when there were just over 36,000. More than half of all cases could be attributed to the far-right scene, the statistics show. The 22,342 cases represented a 9.4% rise.

Authorities also recorded 2,032 crimes motivated by anti-Semitism - a rise of 13% over 2018. According to initial reports in the Bild newspaper, 93% of these perpetrators were from the far-right scene.

At the same time, there was a drop of more than 27% in crimes related to religious extremism, which Die Welt newspaper suggested was related to the fall of the "Islamic State" caliphate in Syria and Iraq. Several Islamist organizations have been banned in Germany in the last few years.

According to German media reports ahead of the official release of the statistics, the politically motivated crimes recorded ranged from verbal abuse to assault, arson, and murder.

A deadly year

The figures report on incidents in 2019 — the year that saw a number of deadly attacks carried out by people holding extreme right-wing views. These include the deadly Halle and Hanau incidents, as well as the murder of pro-refugee regional official Walter Lübcke.

In response, the German Association of Judges called for an intensified fight against anti-Semitism.

Federal Executive Director Sven Rebehn told German national news agency RND that the bill put forward in 2019 to combat far-right extremist violence in Germany "is the right response from the constitutional state, in light of increasing anti-Jewish crimes and right-wing extremist incitement."

Police crack down on far-right group

The data was released as police in Germany on Wednesday raided 25 premises linked to 31 suspected members of anti-government Reich Citizens Movement — a movement that overlaps with far-right extremist groups. The group was suspected of manufacturing fake documents, including passports, driver's licenses and birth certificates. The raids took place in the states of Hesse and Baden-Württemberg.

A faction of the group was officially banned by Seehofer in March for its anti-Semitic and right-wing sympathies.





