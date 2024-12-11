Germany sees record tourism in 2024

Despite its economic struggles in 2024, a record number of people turned to Germany for their vacation this year. Tourism even rose above pre-pandemic levels.

According to figures released by Germany's Federal Statistical Office, or Destatis, on Wednesday, tourism in 2024 was greater than the pre-pandemic record year of 2019.

Destatis recorded some 433 million overnight stays in Germany between January and the end of October of this year.

In August, the most popular month of the year for European tourism, Destatis reported 59 million overnight guests, improving on the 2019 record high of 58.8 million and a 3.3% increase on August 2023.

The numbers come despite rising costs in Germany, but could be partially driven by German residents opting to take domestic vacations as inflation rises and the national economy stalls.

With Germany's Christmas markets a favorite amongst foreign visitors, the numbers are expected to remain strong throughout the rest of 2024.

es/rm (dpa, Destatis)