Germany seeks to revive shelved online hate speech law

German ministers want to pass legislation to more severely punish right-wing extremism and hate crime online after it was temporarily shelved over constitutional concerns.

The storming of the US Congress, and fears of similar scenes in Germany driven by online hate, appear to have given Chancellor Angela Merkel's grand coalition a new sense of urgency.

Four people died when Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday seeking to disrupt a hearing to confirm the Electoral College votes that Joe Biden won in the November 3 presidential election. Dozens of people were arrested in the chaos.

What the politicians are saying

"The storming of the Capitol once again makes clear the power of impact inherent in social networks," Thorsten Frei, deputy chairman of Merkel's conservatives in parliament, told the Rheinische Post.

Frei said it had been shown that words on social networks often became deeds, making it necessary to consistently prosecute crimes committed online.

Dirk Wiese, parliamentary group vice chairman of junior coalition partner the Social Democrats, also said it was high time for the law to come into force.

"The clear message to enemies of democracy and agitators can only be: We will not tolerate your actions and will oppose your hatred at all levels — online and offline," said Wiese.

Why was the law delayed?

The law, which had already been passed by Germany's two parliamentary chambers, was stopped in its tracks by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier because of guidelines issued by the Federal Constitutional Court. At the time, Steinmeier urged for the necessary changes to be "drafted and introduced as soon as possible."

At the heart of the dispute was a requirement of social networks such as Facebook and Twitter to report hate comments to police, who would then be able to access the data, such as the IP address, of the author.

Revisions to the legislation are to be debated by the Bundestag in a first reading next week and could be passed at the end of the month to allow Germany's upper house, the Bundesrat, to pass it in early February.

Review of parliamentary security

The president of Germany's lower legislative house, Wolfgang Schäuble, on Thursday said officials would examine improvements that could be made to parliamentary security in Germany.

That revision was not only prompted by the events in Washington, but also after demonstrators against coronavirus restrictions tried to storm Germany's parliament building, the Reichstag, in August. Protesters also breached the building in November, further prompting questions about security there.

Markus Blume of the CSU, the Bavarian sister party to Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats, said that — considering the events of August — all considerations to better protect parliaments and democratic institutions were to be welcomed.

"At that time, we very narrowly missed being stormed," Blume said.

However, Bundestag Vice President Wolfgang Kubicki of the pro-business Free Democrats told the Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung that an attack on the same scale as the one in Washington would not be possible in Germany because of "protective mechanisms" already in place at the Bundestag.