Germany seeks 'level playing field' in China

German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier on Wednesday signed a cooperation agreement with Chinese Market Regulation Minister Xiao Yaqing at the start of a three day visit.

"China and the European Union are partners, but also competitors," Altmaier said. "We need a level playing field, without discrimination and disadvantages."

EU member states, including Germany, are hoping to establish better trade terms as the US pursues a costly trade war with China.

Read more: In Duisburg, China expands trade influence in Germany

Watch video 02:43 Share Duisburg: New Silk Road destination Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/2q6Ad Duisburg: New Silk Road destination

New world, new rules

Altmaier said he also planned to discuss strengthening investment rules between China and the EU. Over the past two decades, Germany has been a prime destination for Chinese investment, making it one of the EU countries to benefit most from Chinese investment.

But with an ongoing US-led trade war, the situation has changed. The new European Commission would need to draw up a bloc-wide industrial policy that better represents member states interests, especially as it concerns China, Altmaier said.

During his visit, the German economy minister is expected to meet with Commerce Minister Zhong Shan as well as Industry and Information Technology Minister Miao Wei.

Read more: How much damage are Trump’s tariffs doing to the Chinese economy?

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

ls/rt (dpa, Reuters)