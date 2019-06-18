 Germany seeks ′level playing field′ in China | News | DW | 19.06.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Germany seeks 'level playing field' in China

The German economy minister has described China as a partner and competitor. He said it is time to establish better trade rules that don't put European companies at a disadvantage.

Peter Altmaier (middle) shakes hands with a Chinese delegation in Peking

German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier on Wednesday signed a cooperation agreement with Chinese Market Regulation Minister Xiao Yaqing at the start of a three day visit.

"China and the European Union are partners, but also competitors," Altmaier said. "We need a level playing field, without discrimination and disadvantages."

EU member states, including Germany, are hoping to establish better trade terms as the US pursues a costly trade war with China

With €199 billion ($223 billion) in trade volume exchanged between both countries in 2018, China remains Germany's largest trade partner.

Read more: In Duisburg, China expands trade influence in Germany 

Watch video 02:43

Duisburg: New Silk Road destination

New world, new rules

Altmaier said he also planned to discuss strengthening investment rules between China and the EU. Over the past two decades, Germany has been a prime destination for Chinese investment, making it one of the EU countries to benefit most from such schemes.

But with an ongoing US-led trade war, the situation has changed. The new European Commission would need to draw up a bloc-wide industrial policy that better represents member states interests, especially as it concerns China, Altmaier said.

During his visit, the German economy minister is expected to meet with Commerce Minister Zhong Shan as well as Industry and Information Technology Minister Miao Wei. On Thursday, he will meet with Chinese Deputy Premier Liu He, who is also the chief negotiator in trade talks with the US.

It is Altmaier's second visit to China in two months. In April, Altmaier visited China for a summit for the Belt and Road Initiative summit, Beijing's ambitious infrastructure project to bolster trade links to Europe and Africa. At the time, he called for a speedy end to the US-China trade war.

Read more: How much damage are Trump's tariffs doing to the Chinese economy?

Infographic showing Chinese investment across Europe since 2000

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

ls/rt (dpa, Reuters)

DW recommends

Trade worries put extra burden on Germany-China talks

Donald Trump's trade war threats likely dominated Angela Merkel's meeting with the Chinese premier. But could rallying around a common economic foe push concerns over human rights and business practices to the side? (09.07.2018)  

Germany wants speedy end to China-US trade war

Germany's economy minister has told Beijing he wants to see a swift solution to the trade war between China and the US. The long-running spat has harmed the German economy. (27.04.2019)  

In Duisburg, China expands trade influence in Germany

As one of the end points for China's vast new global trade route, the former industrial city of Duisburg is well known to many Chinese businesses. Many Duisburg residents are optimistic about Beijing's growing influence. (16.06.2019)  

US loses billions as Chinese tourists stay away over trade war

The number of arrivals from China to the US fell last year for the first time in 15 years. The Chinese are the world's highest-spending foreign visitors and their tourism dollar is sorely missed. (13.06.2019)  

Trade war 'hasn't made America great again,' says China

Beijing has blamed the US for the ongoing trade dispute and said it will not compromise on "major issues of principle." Washington plans to impose more tariffs on Chinese goods after recently increasing duties on them. (02.06.2019)  

Can China stop rare earths exports to the US?

As China looks for ways to retaliate against the US amid an escalating trade row between the two giants, speculation is rife that Beijing could slash the export of rare earth metals as a counterstrike to US tariffs. (05.06.2019)  

How much damage are Trump’s tariffs doing to the Chinese economy?

Chinese exports to the US have been subject to the Trump tariffs since last July. According to the US President, this is wrecking the Chinese economy but does the Asian power ultimately have more stomach for this fight? (16.05.2019)  

China 'under pressure' to resolve trade dispute with US

Both the US and China say they've made "tremendous" progress when it comes to resolving their trade disagreements. DW spoke to Chinese analyst He Jiangbing about the trade tensions and impact on the Chinese economy. (01.02.2019)  

As China takes 'center stage,' Europe stands at a crossroads

China's position as a global superpower is indisputable. As leaders gather to set the agenda of global security at the Munich Security Conference, the EU is at a crossroads between Washington and Beijing. (16.02.2018)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Duisburg: New Silk Road destination  

Related content

China tariffs hit US cherry farmers 18.06.2019

The US-China trade conflict is hitting the bottom line at US farms. Fruit farmers are feeling the pain.

Deutschland China Railway Express im Containerhafen Duisburg

In Duisburg, China expands trade influence in Germany 16.06.2019

As one of the end points for China's vast new global trade route, the former industrial city of Duisburg is well known to many Chinese businesses. Many Duisburg residents are optimistic about Beijing's growing influence.

Symbolbild: Handel USA Türkei Indien

India-US trade tensions threaten the ties that bind 17.06.2019

The US and India are long-standing allies, and trade is an important part of the relationship. However, a row over market access and tariffs has escalated, leading to fears of a protracted dispute.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  