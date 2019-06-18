Germany seeks 'level playing field' in China

The German economy minister has described China as a partner and competitor. He said it is time to establish better trade rules that don't put European companies at a disadvantage.
German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier on Wednesday signed a cooperation agreement with Chinese Market Regulation Minister Xiao Yaqing at the start of a three day visit.
"China and the European Union are partners, but also competitors," Altmaier said. "We need a level playing field, without discrimination and disadvantages."
EU member states, including Germany, are hoping to establish better trade terms as the US pursues a costly trade war with China.
Read more: In Duisburg, China expands trade influence in Germany
More to follow…
ls/ (dpa, Reuters)
