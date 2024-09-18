Germany: Second explosion shakes Cologne

Germany: Second explosion shakes CologneSeptember 18, 2024
Advertisement
The western German city of Cologne saw a small explosion for the second time in a weekearly on Wednesday.
Local broadcaster WDR reported that at least one passerby was injured and that a similar material was used to the one in Monday's incident.
The explosion occurred at about 5:00 local time in the city center, on Ehrenstrasse, a street filled with shops and apartments. The location is only 100 meters (328 feet) from the incident two days prior.
Authorities have not indicated if there is a connection between the two explosions. There have been reports in recent months of small explosions across the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, where Cologne is located, due to gang-related activity.
More to follow...