Germany: Second explosion shakes Cologne

The explosion was the second in a week in Cologne's city center. According to media reports, at least one passerby was injured.

The western German city of Cologne saw a small explosion for the second time in a weekearly on Wednesday.

Local broadcaster WDR reported that at least one passerby was injured and that a similar material was used to the one in Monday's incident.

The explosion occurred at about 5:00 local time in the city center, on Ehrenstrasse, a street filled with shops and apartments. The location is only 100 meters (328 feet) from the incident two days prior.

Authorities have not indicated if there is a connection between the two explosions. There have been reports in recent months of small explosions across the state of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW), where Cologne is located, due to gang-related activity.

NRW state police wrote on social media site X that "we are on the scene with a large contingent of officers" and that "we are closing down the area." They called on the public to avoid the area near the scene of the explosion.

More to follow...