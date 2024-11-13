Germany: Scholz urges cooperation ahead of snap elections

11/13/2024 November 13, 2024 Söder calls for immediate vote, backs Merz candidacy

Bavarian State Premier Markus Söder on Wednesday demanded expediency from Germany's outgoing SPD/Greens/FDP coalition, demanding, "The confidence question must be put immediately and not next year" and adding, "there must be no tactical delays."

Söder was in Berlin Wednesday to meet with Christian Democratic Union (CDU) leader Friedrich Merz after the collapse of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government last week.

Söder, who leads the CDU's Bavarian sister party the Christian Social Union (CSU), was himself in contention for the top spot on the CSU/CDU ballot early next year but bowed out in favor of Merz.

Speaking to reporters, Söder said, "the chancellor question is decided. Friedrich Merz is doing it."

Despite differences, Söder said he fully backed Merz, stressing that they were united by the shared aim of unseating the current government to "get Germany back on track."

Merz thanked Söder for his support and said his party had the "firm intention of taking over leadership responsibility in this country again."

By stepping aside, Söder has left the path to the Chancellory open for Merz, an ambitious politician who served (in a strained relationship) under former Chancellor Angela Merkel before taking a job at the investment firm BlackRock and then returning to politics as an economic liberal with right-leaning tendencies on social issues and especially immigration.