Germany: Scholz urges cooperation ahead of snap elections

11/13/2024 November 13, 2024 'You have split the country,' CDU leader tells Scholz

The leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Friedrich Merz, slammed Scholz after his speech, accusing him of being the person to split the country.

He called Scholz's alleged delay of the vote of confidence necessary for new elections "simply unacceptable" and a speech last week by the chancellor as "unworthy of the leader of Germany."

Merz insisted that the Bundestag was still capable of taking action, despite Scholz's no longer possessing a majority.

He said Germany needed a government that did not argue among itself along with a completely different political approach.

Merz also stressed that he would not work together with the far-right AfD party, no matter how strong it became at new elections.

The CDU has been leading nationwide surveys for some months now, with Merz seen widely as favorite to win the planned snap elections in February.