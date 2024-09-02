Germany: Scholz laments 'bitter' Saxony, Thuringia votes

09/02/2024 September 2, 2024 CDU's Kretschmer wants to form 'stable' Saxony coalition

Saxony's state premier Michael Kretschmer of the center-right Christian Democrats (CDU) described a potential alliance involving the new populist left-wing BSW party as at least a possibility, if not a simple one.

"It won't be easy, and it will also take time, but it is possible," Kretschmer said of the prospect.

"I wish to serve this state, I wish to give this state a stable government," he told Deutschlandfunk on Monday. "And we will see whether others want that too."

Michael Kretschmer warned that coalition negotiations could take months rather than weeks Image: Robert Michael/dpa/picture alliance

Kretschmer's CDU won 31.9% of the vote in Saxony, just ahead of the AfD on 30.6%.

If Kretschmer could find common ground with the "Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance" (or BSW) belonging to the breakaway former Left Party leader, it would make it much simpler to reach a majority of 61 seats in the state parliament.

As it stands, the CDU, Social Democrats and Greens would only command a combined 59 seats.

The BSW is on course for 15 seats, while the projected 40 AfD lawmakers in Saxony appear destined to lead the opposition in the state parliament.

But Kretschmer said his party was still "far, far away" from coalition talks and would first need to "breathe deeply" and digest the outcome together. He warned it could take months to finalize a new government.

Kretschmer also played down Wagenknecht's own role in any potential negotiations.

"We would not be forming a coalition with Mrs. Wagenknecht, but rather with people elected to Saxony's state parliament," he said.