Germany: Scholz joins EU leaders after coalition collapse

Scholz sticks to foreign affairs in Budapest, except perhaps 'the many changes' taking place

11/08/2024 November 8, 2024 Scholz sticks to foreign affairs in Budapest, except perhaps 'the many changes' taking place

Scholz spoke to reporters in Budapest early Friday but skirted mention of the past two days' upheaval in Berlin almost entirely.

"Europe and the world faces large challenges," he began, going on to mention issues like Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine and the "constant danger of further escalation" in the conflict in the Middle East.

"Therefore, it's necessary and right that the EU sticks together and is strong together," Scholz said. "That's what we discussed here, also in regard to the many changes that are taking place everywhere at the same time."

Like French President Emmanuel Macron on the previous day, Scholz noted Tuesday's election in the US and said Trump's victory had been a key part of discussions in Hungary.

"We discussed the outcome of the US election. That's right and necessary because the US is Europe's most important ally," Scholz said. "We will continue to cooperate well with the future US president, and precisely the question of how to achieve that was a part of our discussion."

He went on to stress the importance of European defense spending and touted Germany's expectation of meeting NATO's 2% defense spending target for the first time this year.

Scholz then addressed a series of other European issues under discussion such as plans on how to improve competitiveness and cut red tape, based on a report by guest Mario Draghi, a former Italian prime minister and European Central Bank head.

Except for his mention of the "many changes" happening "at the same time," if he even meant to include developments in Berlin with that phrase, Scholz did not address his own government's newfound fragility or take any questions.