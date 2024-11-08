Germany: Scholz joins EU leaders after coalition collapse

11/08/2024 November 8, 2024 Bundestag speaker Bas: 'Wednesday evening's events are occupying us all'

In a speech marking three momentous anniversaries in German 20th century history, Bas made mention of a turbulent week at home and abroad Image: Christoph Soeder/dpa/picture alliance

The president of Germany's Bundestag parliament, Bärbel Bas, alluded both to Donald Trump and to the German coalition collapse during her speech marking the 35th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall, with the anniversary coming up on Saturday.

"We're experiencing turbulent days," Bas told the chamber. "Wednesday evening's events are occupying us all, and also the election in the United States and its consequences."

"In this moment let us reflect on the milestones of our history. And let us reinforce our values as enshrined in our constitutions," she said.

Bas went on to speak of the fall of the Berlin Wall 35 years ago and the path towards a reunified Germany in the aftermath of the Cold War.

But she also recalled November 9, 1938, the Nazis' November pogroms against Jewish businesses and synagogues often called the Night of Broken Glass.

And finally, Bas spoke of November 9, 1918, with the end of World War I and German capitulation imminent, when Social Democrat Philip Scheidemann declared what would become known as the Weimar Republic in the interwar years. Even then, he had urged people to protect the nascent democratic state he envisaged.

"Our republic is no longer new today," Bas said. "But Scheidemann's words of warning remain up-to-date."

"Particularly on November 9, this multifaceted date in our country's history, they are an appeal to us all: Let us take care of our democracy."