 Germany: Scaffolding collapse at building site kills several workers | News | DW | 16.10.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Germany: Scaffolding collapse at building site kills several workers

At least four people, including a 16-year-old, have been killed in Bavaria after a structure collapsed during concrete construction work. Police said they were found buried under debris.

Emergency crews work on a site where four construction workers were killed after a ceiling collapsed on them in Denklingen, Germany (Matthias Balk/dpa/picture-alliance)

German authorities said four workers were killed on Friday when scaffolding collapsed on a building site in the southern state of Bavaria. 

Police said the accident happened during work on a concrete ceiling in the small town of Denklingen in Bavaria's Landsberg am Lech district. 

The workers became buried under debris after they fell from the collapsed structure. Police said another worker onsite sustained minor injuries.

Four of the employees worked for a local construction company, police said. 

Mayor Andreas Braunegger said he was "simply shocked" by the incident as he arrived at the local townhall for talks with the victims' families.

Read more: Germany: Water turned off at Tesla Gigafactory over unpaid bills

Emergency crews work on a site where four construction workers were killed after a ceiling collapsed on them in Denklingen, Germany

The workers were buried after a ceiling collapsed on top of the scaffolding they were standing on

Teenage boy among dead

Among the dead is a 16-year-old boy, a 34-year-old man and two 37-year-old males, local public broadcaster Bayerischer Rundfunk (BR) reported, adding that all four came from region. 

There was no immediate word on the cause of the accident.

According to police spokesman Andreas Aichele, the site of the accident will now be "examined by the criminal investigation department" to determine the cause of the accident, BR reported.

Bavaria's State Criminal Police Office have requested that engineering and construction specialists be deployed to the site.

mvb/rs (dpa, AP)

DW recommends

Deutsche Bahn pumps billions into Germany-wide rail upgrade

Germany’s rail network will get a facelift this year, with some 1,500 kilometers (930 miles) of track to be upgraded. The project aims to tackle punctuality issues, but there could be more delays as construction begins.  

Germany: Fire at Berlin's Humboldt Forum leaves one injured

A fire at the construction site of a cultural and exhibition centre in Berlin has left one person injured. Two cauldrons of tar reportedly exploded.  

Advertisement