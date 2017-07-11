Germany says troops may stay longer in Afghanistan

Germany's military deployment in Afghanistan as part of NATO should be extended beyond its expiration date in March, according to German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas.

"The peace process will not be completed by the end of March," Maas said to Germany's Funke Media Group newspapers in comments published Saturday.

He called for a new parliamentary mandate in order to be prepared for "different scenarios."

Under a historic deal between the US and the Taliban signed in February 2020, all foreign troops were set to withdraw from the country by April 2021.

In exchange, the Taliban committed to US-brokered peace talks with the Kabul government and to significantly reducing violence.

Peace talks started in September 2020, but violence has remained high between the Taliban and Afghan government forces.

German soldiers are deployed as part of a train, advise and assist mission in Afghanistan

Roadside bombings

There has been a spate of attacks in recent weeks, killing government officials, judges, journalists and activists. At least four Afghan security force members, including a commander, were killed and seven were critically injured in blasts in eastern and southern provinces on Saturday, officials said.

A further three civilians were injured in the east.

No militant group immediately claimed responsibility for the three attacks.

A fresh start with Biden

With the new US administration under President Joe Biden, Maas said a partnership-based approach was "possible again."

There is agreement "that we want to take this deployment to an end together as coalition partners in a responsible way that does not endanger the peace process," he added.

What are German troops doing in Afghanistan?

Around 1,100 German soldiers are currently deployed in Afghanistan as part of its role in the NATO Resolute Support training, advice and assistance mission.

Under the current mandate, Germany can provide up to 1,300 troops. As part of Resolute Support, they provide consultation, training and support for domestic security forces.

They also are mandated to provide tactical and injured airlift.

The one-year deployment was estimated by the government to cost €427.5 million ($518.2 million).

In total, Resolute Support Mission consists of around 16,000 troops from 38 NATO Allies and partners.

kmm/rc (dpa, AFP, Reuters)