Germany says there is 'strong evidence' Iran behind tanker attacks

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Tuesday there is "strong evidence” Iran was behind the twin tanker attacks near the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

The United States has accused Iran of attacking the Japanese and Norwegian flagged tankers and released video and pictures purporting to show a Revolutionary Guard boat removing an unexploded limpet mine.

The EU said yesterday the video was not enough to blame Iran, while German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Germany was still evaluating the evidence before coming to any conclusions.

Speaking at a news conference in Berlin alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Merkel called for a peaceful solution to tensions in the Persian Gulf.

"We take these acts very seriously, there is strong evidence," she said, referring to the US allegations that Iran was behind the attacks on the two tankers.

"It is a very serious situation," she said, adding that Germany would tell all sides and especially Iran, "that the situation should not escalate."

Iran has denied it was behind last week's twin tanker attacks and a similar attack on four vessels of the coast of the United Arab Emirates last month. Iran said the video and still images released by the United States proved nothing.

