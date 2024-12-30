Germany says Elon Musk seeking to sway Febrary election

The German government says that Tesla tycoon Elon Musk is seeking to influence the country's general election in February. The X boss and Donald Trump ally has declared his support for the far-right AfD.

German government spokeswoman Christiane Hoffmann on Monday said billionaire Elon Musk was trying to exert influence over the German election due to take place on February 23.

However, she also sought to downplay the sway that Musk's interventions might have after declaring his support for the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.

"It is indeed the case that Elon Musk is trying to influence the federal election through his statements."

"He is free to express his opinion. One does not have to share this opinion."

"Freedom of expression also includes the greatest nonsense," she said.

Hoffmann's comments came in response to Musk's call for support for the AfD in the vote.

In an opinion piece for the conservative German newspaper Die Welt,

Musk described the AfD as "the last spark of hope for this country."

The publication, juxtapositioned with a piece that claimed Musk was incorrect in his assessment, prompted the resignation of a Welt senior editor in protest.

