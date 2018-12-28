Germany: Sandwich poisoner awaits verdict

It's a mysterious case. Klaus O. allegedly poisoned his colleagues by mixing heavy metals into their food for years and nobody knows why he did it.

One of Klaus' colleagues at a metal fittings company first became suspicious after discovering a conspicuous white powder in his sandwiches. At his request, management installed a video surveillance system and caught Klaus red-handed shortly thereafter. Assuming nobody was watching him, Klaus took sandwiches out of his colleagues' bags and sprinkled them with powder before putting them back in.

That was spring 2018. None of his colleagues at the time thought he was trying to murder them; most thought it was a bad joke. But police investigators later discovered that Klaus had chemicals such as lead acetate, cadmium, lead and mercury at a makeshift laboratory in his home. They also found traces on his computer that indicated he had been in contact with the chemicals.

Klaus refuses to speak

Before the trial began in November 2018, a lawyer of one of the victims said: "There was a relationship of trust between colleagues like in any other company; nobody expected anything like this. Klaus O., a trained toolmaker, was considered technically experienced and helped his colleagues. Otherwise, he generally avoided them. There were no conversations about private matters over a cup of coffee, but there weren't many quarrels either."

Klaus' victims now want to know why he did it. They want to hear from him why, after years of ingesting poison, they became increasingly ill with kidney disease. One colleague couldn't take part in the case. His parents told the court how their previously cheerful son first complained of slight numbness and weakness and then mysteriously became more and more ill. Today, he lies in a vegetative state with severe brain damage and requires constant care. There's no prospect of his condition improving.

'Like a scientist experimenting with guinea pigs'

Clues about the motive could come from five conversations Klaus had with a psychologist in a correctional facility. In a court testimony, the psychologist said the defendant wanted to experiment with toxins like a scientist and observe how they affected his colleagues. Klaus "seemed to me like a scientist who was testing substances on a guinea pig," he said. But apart from these insights, every other explanation for why Klaus did it remains speculation.

Call for life imprisonment

Prosecutors have demanded life imprisonment with subsequent preventive detention. However, life sentences for attempted murder are relatively rare in Germany. "I've only experienced such a sentence once in my career," said Ronald Weber, a lawyer for one of the victims. Because Klaus O. is considered mentally healthy, he is fully culpable for the crimes. A lesser sentence has been ruled out.

Klaus' lawyers have said the kidney damage suffered by two of the victims only justifies a maximum jail term of nine years. The prosecution did not prove that Klaus' actions had caused brain damage in the third victim, they said. Klaus spoke for the first time at the end of the trial – the only thing he ever said since it began in November: "I fully endorse the remarks of my defense attorneys."

Editor's note: Deutsche Welle follows the German press code, which stresses the importance of protecting the privacy of suspected criminals or victims and obliges us to refrain from revealing full names in such cases.

