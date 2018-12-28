 Germany: Sandwich poisoner awaits verdict | News | DW | 07.03.2019

News

Germany: Sandwich poisoner awaits verdict

An industrial mechanic allegedly made his colleagues sick by poisoning their snacks and drinks for no apparent reason. A court in the northwestern city of Bielefeld could convict him of attempted murder.

A picture of the accused Klaus O. at a court in Bielefeld, Germany (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Gentsch)

German authorities did not release the suspect's full name, in accordance with Germany's privacy laws

It's a mysterious case. Klaus O. allegedly poisoned his colleagues by mixing heavy metals into their food for years and nobody knows why he did it.

One of Klaus' colleagues at a metal fittings company first became suspicious after discovering a conspicuous white powder in his sandwiches. At his request, management installed a video surveillance system and caught Klaus red-handed shortly thereafter. Assuming nobody was watching him, Klaus took sandwiches out of his colleagues' bags and sprinkled them with powder before putting them back in.

That was spring 2018. None of his colleagues at the time thought he was trying to murder them; most thought it was a bad joke. But police investigators later discovered that Klaus had chemicals such as lead acetate, cadmium, lead and mercury at a makeshift laboratory in his home. They also found traces on his computer that indicated he had been in contact with the chemicals.

Read more: Just how dangerous is mercury, anyway?

Watch video 00:29

German police investigate sandwich poisonings

Klaus refuses to speak

Before the trial began in November 2018, a lawyer of one of the victims said: "There was a relationship of trust between colleagues like in any other company; nobody expected anything like this. Klaus O., a trained toolmaker, was considered technically experienced and helped his colleagues. Otherwise, he generally avoided them. There were no conversations about private matters over a cup of coffee, but there weren't many quarrels either."

Klaus' victims now want to know why he did it. They want to hear from him why, after years of ingesting poison, they became increasingly ill with kidney disease. One colleague couldn't take part in the case. His parents told the court how their previously cheerful son first complained of slight numbness and weakness and then mysteriously became more and more ill. Today, he lies in a vegetative state with severe brain damage and requires constant care. There's no prospect of his condition improving.

Read more: German man suspected of killing 21 co-workers by poisoning their food

'Like a scientist experimenting with guinea pigs'

Clues about the motive could come from five conversations Klaus had with a psychologist in a correctional facility. In a court testimony, the psychologist said the defendant wanted to experiment with toxins like a scientist and observe how they affected his colleagues. Klaus "seemed to me like a scientist who was testing substances on a guinea pig," he said. But apart from these insights, every other explanation for why Klaus did it remains speculation.

  • A bunch of strawberries in a bowl (picture-alliance/blickwinkel/A. Laule)

    Food tampering scandals that shocked the world

    September 2018: Needles in Australia's strawberries

    Australia's government launched an official probe after sewing needles were found stuck inside strawberries across the country. Reports of the tampered berries popped up in six out of the country's seven states, with officials worried about copycat cases. At least one person was taken to the hospital after eating a strawberry with a needle inside.

  • A slice of toast with a skull on it (picture-alliance)

    Food tampering scandals that shocked the world

    January 2018: Pins found in German bread

    Consumers in Australia weren't the only ones to take cautious bites out of their food this year. In January, metal pins were found stuck in food from a grocery store in the southwestern German town of Offenburg. The pins were found in in several bakery items, including toast bread, as well as a salami snack.

  • Jars of babyfood in a Berlin store (picture alliance/Keystone/J. Zick)

    Food tampering scandals that shocked the world

    2017: Poisoned baby food and extortion in Germany

    Parents across Germany were sent into a panic last September after authorities found baby food jars in Friedrichshafen laced with ethylene glycol — the sweet-tasting compound used in antifreeze. It can cause kidney failure and even death. A 55-year-old man threatened to poison more food in German supermarkets if he didn't receive €10 million ($12 million). He was later arrested and confessed.

  • A tray of laddoos (Getty Images/AFP/STR)

    Food tampering scandals that shocked the world

    2016: Deadly sweets in Pakistan

    More than 30 people died in the Punjab province of Pakistan after eating laddu, a baked sweet, that had been purposely poisoned. The brother of the sweet shop owner later admitted to police that he'd mixed a potent pesticide into the sweets after a family argument. More than 70 people were affected by the poisoned treats.

  • An Italian police officer inspects a bottle of mineral water in Genoa, Italy in December 2003 (picture-alliance/dpa/L. Zennaro)

    Food tampering scandals that shocked the world

    2003: The 'Aquabomber' strikes in Italy

    Supermarkets in Italy were on high alert for several months in 2003 over contaminated water bottles. Bleach and acetone was injected into the tops of water bottles using a syringe. Police at the time believed that the unknown suspect or suspects belonged to radical anti-capitalist or environmentalist groups. Over a dozen people became sick after drinking the tainted water.

  • Two bottles of Tylenol pain relievers (picture-alliance/AP Photo/B. C. Bower)

    Food tampering scandals that shocked the world

    1982: The Tylenol murders

    It was the case that started it all — seven people in the US city of Chicago died after taking Tylenol-branded pain relief pills that had been laced with potassium cyanide. No one was ever charged for the deaths and the case remains unsolved. The deaths prompted pharmaceutical companies to develop packaging that is tamper-resistant.

    Author: Rebecca Staudenmaier


Call for life imprisonment

Prosecutors have demanded life imprisonment with subsequent preventive detention. However, life sentences for attempted murder are relatively rare in Germany. "I've only experienced such a sentence once in my career," said Ronald Weber, a lawyer for one of the victims. Because Klaus O. is considered mentally healthy, he is fully culpable for the crimes. A lesser sentence has been ruled out.

Klaus' lawyers have said the kidney damage suffered by two of the victims only justifies a maximum jail term of nine years. The prosecution did not prove that Klaus' actions had caused brain damage in the third victim, they said. Klaus spoke for the first time at the end of the trial – the only thing he ever said since it began in November: "I fully endorse the remarks of my defense attorneys."

Editor's note: Deutsche Welle follows the German press code, which stresses the importance of protecting the privacy of suspected criminals or victims and obliges us to refrain from revealing full names in such cases.

DW recommends

German suspected of poisoning co-workers' food goes to court

A 57-year-old man has gone on trial in Germany on charges of poisoning food brought in by his co-workers in a metal fittings company. Prosecutors have said he was caught on tape lacing a sandwich with lead acetate. (15.11.2018)  

German supermarket baby food poisoner gets 12.5 years

A man who put poisoned baby food on supermarket shelves in a bid to extort millions has received a stiff jail sentence. He was found guilty on five counts of attempted murder along with attempted extortion. (22.10.2018)  

Just how dangerous is mercury, anyway?

With talks underway in Geneva on plans to ban the use of the poisonous substance mercury, you might be surprised to read that it's technically safe to drink - although you shouldn't try it at home. (15.01.2013)  

German man suspected of killing 21 co-workers by poisoning their food

German authorities launched a probe into a string of deaths after an employee was caught trying to poison a co-worker's lunch. Police found mercury, lead and cadmium in the man's home. (27.06.2018)  

Food tampering scandals that shocked the world

Reports of needles therein have Australians steering clear of strawberries, but it's not the first time dangerous goods have landed in supermarkets. DW looks at some of the biggest food tampering cases around the world. (17.09.2018)  

