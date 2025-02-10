  1. Skip to content
Germany: Russian on trial after attack on Ukrainian soldiers

February 10, 2025

The 58-year-old suspect is said to be a supporter of "exaggerated Russian nationalism" who felt "violated in his national pride."

The Russian citizen suspected of killing two Ukrainian soldiers in Bavaria attended his court hearing, with covered faces, while a police officer stands behind him and a cameraman in front of him.
The Russian citizen said through his lawyer that he deeply regretted what had happened Image: Peter Kneffel/dpa/picture alliance

A Russian national who allegedly stabbed two Ukrainiansoldiers to death in the German state of Bavaria last year went on trial in Munich on Monday.

The suspect, 58, is said to have attacked the two war-wounded soldiers, aged 23 and 36, with a knife in the town of Murnau last April. The soldiers were undergoing rehabilitation for their injuries in the town's trauma clinic at the time.

The stabbing sent shock waves across the small community.

The three, who knew each other loosely from previous encounters, had been drinking together at a local bar when they started arguing about Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

At the start of his trial on Monday, the accused admitted to the crime. "Now, in a sober state, I deeply regret what happened," he said through his lawyer. 

The Russiancitizen had felt "violated in his national pride" as a result of the argument, the Central Office for Combating Extremism and Terrorism of the Munich Public Prosecutor said.

The indictment stated that the suspect, who has been living in Germany since the early nineties, is a "supporter of an exaggerated Russian nationalism" who "unreservedly advocates the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine."

The office took over the investigation due to the possible political background of the killings.

