 Germany: Russian monks help Ukrainians | Focus on Europe - Spotlight on People | DW | 07.04.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Focus on Europe

Germany: Russian monks help Ukrainians

A Russian Orthodox monastery is providing shelter and safety to Ukrainian refugees. Even the chapel has become a dormitory.

Watch video 05:00

More in the Media Center

Thousands gather in front of Germany's Bundestag, demanding to pull the plug on Russian energy imports.

Protesters call for more support for Ukraine 06.04.2022

DW Sendung, To the Point, Englisch.

Russian war crimes: The end of German illusions? 07.04.2022

31.03.2022 RheinEnergie's Niehl combined heat and power plant in the Niehl district of Cologne, which is fired with natural gas, supplies central Cologne with district heating, among other things in Cologne, Germany, Thursday, March 31, 2022. The German government said Wednesday it was triggering the early warning level for gas supplies amid concerns that Russia could cut off supplies unless it is paid in rubles. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Gas supply cuts a looming threat in Germany 04.04.2022

March 28, 2022, Zaporizhia, Ukraine: Tanya Lyapina weeps as displaced people fleeing desperately brutal conditions of the Russian invasion of Mariupol evacuate in battered cars with white strips of cloth and signs saying Ã¢â¬ËChildrenÃ¢â¬â¢ through Zaporizhia, Ukraine on March 28, 2022. The refugee exodus is the largest in Europe since WWII. (Credit Image: Â© Carol Guzy/ZUMA Press Wire

Ukraine: Dangerous escape from war-destroyed Mariupol 01.04.2022

More from Focus on Europe - DW's spotlight on people

09.2015 DW Focus on Europe (Sendungslogo)

Focus on Europe - Spotlight on People 07.04.2022

FOKUS_Portugal_Lithium Videostill aus DW-Eigendreh

Portugal: The environment vs. renewable energy 07.04.2022

Fokus Europa Türkei Judentum

Jewish life in Turkey 07.04.2022

Fokus Europa Ukraine Kammerorchester

Ukraine: The stranded orchestra 07.04.2022

More from Focus on Europe

22.3.2022, Deutsche Welle, Sendung Made,

Swiss sanctions and Putin's oligarchs 07.04.2022

Fokus_DerKleinPrinz Ist ein Still aus einer ZDF-Übernahme. Tags: Frankreich, Der Kleine Prinz, Antoine de Saint-Exupery, Paris, Ausstellung

Exhibition in Paris: The Little Prince 31.03.2022

Olga Romanova, eine oppositionelle Journalistin und Bürgerrechtlerin, die 2017 nach Berlin geflüchtet ist, nachdem ihre NGO Ziel einer staatlichen Razzia war. Heute hilft sie Russen und Ukrainern, die in den Westen fliehen. Es handelt sich um ein Standbild aus der Sendung 'Reporter', Copyright DW ohne Namen via Marc Erath

Russian exiles flee to Germany 31.03.2022

French centrist La Republique En Marche (LREM) party volunteers hand out campaign flyers of French President and candidate to re-election Emmanuel Macron on a street market in Paris on March 5, 2022. - French voters head to the polls in April 2022 for a presidential election. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP) (Photo by LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP via Getty Images)

War in Ukraine influences French presidential campaign 31.03.2022

Read also

Soldiers walk past a destroyed Russian tank and armoured vehicles, amid Russia's invasion on Ukraine in Bucha, in Kyiv region, Ukraine April 2, 2022. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Ukraine: Germany's Scholz vows response over Bucha deaths — as it happened 03.04.2022

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says the West will impose new sanctions on Russia in the next few days. The discovery of hundreds of bodies in a town outside of Kyiv drew horror around the world.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks to lawmakers during a session of the German parliament Bundestag at the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Russia must not win the war, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz tells Bundestag 06.04.2022

Scholz said those behind war crimes committed in Ukraine must "be held accountable." He also promised more arms for Kyiv and pledged German fossil fuel independence in a Q&A session in the Bundestag.

Putin s daughter - Ekaterina Tikhonova Ekaterina Tikhonova, a daughter of Russian president Vladimir Putin during her performance at a competition World Cup Rock n Roll Acrobatic held on April 12, 2014 in Cracow, Poland. EN_01162154_0002 PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Putin S Daughter Ekaterina Ekaterina a Daughter of Russian President Vladimir Putin during her Performance AT a Competition World Cup Rock n Roll Acrobatic Hero ON April 12 2014 in Cracow Poland PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting on agriculture via a video link at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow on April 5, 2022. (Photo by Mikhail KLIMENTYEV / SPUTNIK / AFP) SOCHI, RUSSIA - JULY 8, 2021: Pediatric endocrinologist Maria Vorontsova of the National Medical Research Centre for Endocrinology attends the international conference titled 'Dialogues on Genomics: best practices of laboratories of the Russian Federation and Europe', at Sirius Science and Arts Park. Dmitry Feoktistov/TASS

Ukraine: US announces new sanctions, hitting Putin's daughters, major Russian banks — as it happened 06.04.2022

Washington has placed full sanctions on Russia's Sberbank and Alfa Bank, along with targeting President Putin's adult daughters.

BUCHA, UKRAINE - APRIL 03: A photo shows damages from conflict areas in the Hostomel region, as Russian attacks on Ukraine continue, on April 03, 2022 in Bucha, Ukraine. Metin Aktas / Anadolu Agency

Ukraine says Russia attempting to obstruct war crimes probe — live updates 07.04.2022

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia is trying to hide evidence of war crimes to avoid global backlash. DW has the latest.