Germany: Russian monks help Ukrainians

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
A Russian Orthodox monastery is providing shelter and safety to Ukrainian refugees. Even the chapel has become a dormitory.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says the West will impose new sanctions on Russia in the next few days. The discovery of hundreds of bodies in a town outside of Kyiv drew horror around the world.
Scholz said those behind war crimes committed in Ukraine must "be held accountable." He also promised more arms for Kyiv and pledged German fossil fuel independence in a Q&A session in the Bundestag.
Washington has placed full sanctions on Russia's Sberbank and Alfa Bank, along with targeting President Putin's adult daughters.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia is trying to hide evidence of war crimes to avoid global backlash. DW has the latest.
© 2022 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Accessibility Statement |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version