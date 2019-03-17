 Germany: Russian millionaire killed in Frankfurt plane crash | News | DW | 31.03.2019

News

Germany: Russian millionaire killed in Frankfurt plane crash

One of Russia's richest women, Natalia Fileva, has died in a plane crash near Frankfurt, Germany. The cause of the accident was not immediately clear.

The burnt out debris of a small aircraft lies on a field near the small airport of Egelsbach near Frankfurt, Germany

A pilot and two passengers believed to be Russian nationals have been killed in a small plane crash in western Germany.

Russia's S7 Airlines identified one of the victims as its co-owner Natalia Fileva.

"On March 31, 2019, S7 Airlines shareholder Natalia Fileva was killed at the age of 55 during the descent in a private Epic-LT plane to [a] Frankfurt airport. The cause of the tragedy is not yet known,” the company said in a statement.

The 55-year-old was listed in 2018 by Forbes magazine as the fourth richest women in Russia with an estimated fortune of $660 million (€534 million).

The small six-seater plane they were in crashed into an asparagus field south of the German city of Frankfurt around 3:30 p.m. local time (1330 UTC).

A police spokesman in the central German state of Hesse said the plane came down near Egelsbach, 22 kilometers (13 miles) south of Frankfurt, and then caught fire. 

Police car crashes en route

A police statement said the passengers would probably only be positively identified in the coming week. 

German air traffic control said the plane had departed from Cannes, France.

The tragedy was compounded by a road accident near the airplane crash site in which two young people lost their lives.

A police car, which was rushing to the scene of the plane crash, collided head-on with another car. 

Three occupants in the police car were injured. The two dead were travelling in the other car.

A damaged police car is seen next to a road in Langen near Frankfurt, Germany

Preliminary information suggested that the second car had attempted to overtake another vehicle when it crashed into the police car

