Germany: Rupture emerges in AfD around extreme regional leader Höcke

A group of AfD politicians have called on the party to distance itself from its firebrand leader in the eastern state of Thuringia, Björn Höcke. The party's top brass did not sign, but did join in the criticism of Höcke.
A hundred prominent politicians of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) have called for the party to distance itself from its leader in the eastern state of Thuringia, Björn Höcke, according to an open letter published Wednesday.
Höcke has gathered momentum around his radical wing, which some AfD officials have argued undermines the party's attempt to distance itself from extremist political groups.
"The AfD is not and will not be a Björn Höcke-party," the letter said. The AfD's members reject "the heavily displayed cult of personality around Björn Höcke."
While AfD co-leader Alexander Gauland said he could see why party politicians supported the appeal, he admitted that he did not sign it "because I consider it similarly inappropriate during election campaigning."
Fellow AfD co-chair Jörg Meuthen also did not sign the open letter. Yet he too responded to questions in response from German news agency dpa, saying that Höcke should concentrate on upcoming local elections and that the "cult of personality" around him did not suit the AfD.
Read more: Does the anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany (AfD) party have any alternatives for the country?
Radical turn
The AfD is polling in leading positions for three state elections slated for autumn, according to surveys. The elections will be held in Brandenburg, Saxony and Thuringia, where Höcke co-leads the party.
Last week, Höcke triggered an outcry from the party's center-leaning members when he told hundreds of supporters that immigrants had never been economically beneficial to Germany.
"What is also clear is that the policy of open borders practiced for decades, ever since 1955, this irrational migration policy for which the old parties are responsible, has bled us financially, as if we had lost another war," Höcke said.
Höcke narrowly kept hold of his party membership last yearafter comments made in 2017, when he lamented that Germany's "stupid" efforts to remember and learn from its Nazi past had "crippled" the country.
Read more: Germany's conservatives divided on how to cope with far-right AfD
Further right
Once a euroskeptic party, the AfD made political inroads when it started to criticize German and European migration policy, most notably Chancellor Angela Merkel's reaction to 2015's mass migration from the Middle East and Africa.
However, the party has been hit by several scandals since entering the Bundestag — Germany's lower house of parliament — for the first time in 2017, including controversial remarks from politicians and illegal campaign financing.
Read more: 'The New Germans': Far-right AfD forms immigrant supporters' group
Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
ls/msh (AFP, Reuters, dpa)
Election officials in Saxony are getting police protection due to concerns for their safety. The eastern state's election body began getting threats after it disqualified far-right AfD candidates from an upcoming poll. (09.07.2019)
The party's deputy leader in parliament, Beatrix von Storch, tells DW's Conflict Zone: Germany is in great danger if we take in more millions. (03.07.2019)
In at least three German states, extremist elements of the far-right Alternative for Germany are threatening to take over the party. The nationalist wing led by Björn Höcke is becoming increasingly powerful. (07.07.2019)
Two politicians in Angela Merkel's CDU have drawn their bosses' anger for suggesting their voters share goals with the AfD. The conservative party remains divided on how to confront the populist far-right threat. (21.06.2019)
AfD politicians hope to use the group to combat the far-right party's xenophobic image ahead of key elections. The message is that all are welcome — so long as you agree to "an end to illegal mass immigration." (18.03.2019)
The far-right party has been hit with a hefty fine in connection with illegal campaign funds donated to two of its officials during 2016 and 2017 state election campaigns. At issue is the source of the donations. (16.04.2019)
Björn Höcke said he would "like to apologize" for criticizing Germany's culture of Holocaust remembrance. Leaders of his Alternative for Germany party have called for his ouster. (18.02.2017)
Björn Höcke will be allowed to remain a member of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, an arbitration tribunal has ruled. Höcke claimed last year that Germany was "crippled" by its "stupid" politics of remembrance. (09.05.2018)