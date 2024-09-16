Germany: Road closed in Cologne after reported explosion

Germany: Road closed in Cologne after reported explosionSeptember 16, 2024
An explosion occurred in the center of Germany's western city of Cologne on Monday, media outlets reported, while the police said a "major police operation" was underway.
North Rhine-Westphalia state police said a road between two central locations in Cologne, Rudolfplatz and Friesenplatz, was closed, calling on citizens to avoid the area.
A building was badly damaged due to the explosion, media outlets reported.
The area is known for its nightlife, and is full of bars and restaurants.
Local broadcaster Radio Köln said that one person had been lightly injured, but that has not been confirmed by police, nor has the cause of the explosion.
This is a breaking news story. Please refresh for updates