Germany: Road closed in Cologne after reported explosion

An explosion in central Cologne damaged at least one building, media reports said. Police announced the closure of a road in the city center, saying a "major operation" was underway.

An explosion occurred in the center of Germany's western city of Cologne on Monday, media outlets reported, while the police said a "major police operation" was underway.

North Rhine-Westphalia state police said a road between two central locations in Cologne, Rudolfplatz and Friesenplatz, was closed, calling on citizens to avoid the area.

A building was badly damaged due to the explosion, media outlets reported.

The area is known for its nightlife, and is full of bars and restaurants.

Local broadcaster Radio Köln said that one person had been lightly injured, but that has not been confirmed by police, nor has the cause of the explosion.

A fire deparment spokesman said that they had been called to the scene, but that not extinguishing work was necessary.

