 Germany returns papers of Franz Kafka′s friend Max Brod to Israel | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 22.05.2019

Culture

Germany returns papers of Franz Kafka's friend Max Brod to Israel

Thousands of documents from Kafka's closet confidant and publisher are headed back to Israel's National Library after a Kafka-esque survival tale. Brod defied Kafka's dying wish and turned him into a famous writer.

The Israeli Ambassador to Germany, Jeremy Issacharoff, and David Blumberg from the National Library of Israel look through documents belonging to Max Brod, Franz Kafka's friend (picture-alliance/dpa/B.v. Jutrczenka)

They were stored in an Israeli refrigerator, stolen and later uncovered in an art forgery warehouse in Germany, and then the subject of a criminal investigation and a court case. Now, thousands of personal papers belonging to Max Brod, one of Czech writer Franz Kafka's most intimate friends and his literary executor, are heading to the National Library of Israel in Jerusalem after a years-long struggle to complete the archive of Brod's estate.

During a Tuesday ceremony at the Berlin residence of the Israeli ambassador to Germany, Germany's Federal Criminal Police handed over some 5,000 documents in three suitcases to Israel's ambassador, Jeremy Issacharoff, and representatives of the National Library, including Stefan Litt, an archivist and humanities curator.

Issacharoff described the return of the documents as an act of "historical justice":

The vice president of the Federal Criminal Police, Peter Henzler, said in a press release, "I am very happy that we were able to secure the documents and that they will now have a worthy place in the National Library of Israel."

Brod estate: The missing link

In an interview with DW, Litt described the papers as the "missing link in Max Brod's written estate."  Previously in private hands, the estate was granted to the library by Israel's Supreme Court in 2016. 

Brod played a pivotal role in establishing the German-speaking Kafka as one of the 20th-century's most important writers. Before dying in 1924, Kafka told Brod to burn all his writing, stories and personal diaries alike. Brod defied Kafka's wish and went on to publish many of the author's manuscripts posthumously, including his novel The Trial.

"One of the very few persons who was totally convinced about [Kafka's] literature quality was Max Brod, and he was emphasizing very enthusiastically time and again how important Kafka is for literature and how important it is to read him," said Litt.

Watch video 02:10

'The Trial' by Franz Kafka

Flight, theft and discovery

Born in Prague in 1884, Brod fled the Nazi regime for Tel Aviv in 1939. After dying there in 1968, he bequeathed his personal papers — including Kafka's manuscripts — to his secretary, Esther Hoffe. Following her death in 2007, the estate went to her daughter, who reportedly stored part of them in a turned-off refrigerator.

Over time the estate was divided up between three locations: Hoffe's daughter's apartment, an Israeli bank vault and a bank in Zurich, Switzerland.

Max Brod sits reading a book (Getty Images)

Max Brod was a writer himself, but he is best known for publishing and promoting Kafka's work in public

Then, between 2009 and 2012, the documents stored in the apartment were stolen. They next turned up in 2013, after two Israelis approached the German Literary Archives in Marbach, a small city in southwest Germany, saying they had a collection of unpublished documents belonging to Brod.

A police investigation located the documents in suitcases at a storage facility in Wiesbaden in northwest Germany that was used by an international art forgery ring. Police seized the documents after their significance became clear, and a January court case ruled the collection must be returned to Israel's National Library.

Correspondence as insight into literature

The portion of the Brod estate that is now heading back to Israel includes a postcard written by Kafka to Brod in 1910, as well as unpublished passages from Brod's diary and letters between him and his wife.

They will join some 40,000 other documents belonging to Brod that are already in the library's possession.

While the bulk of the papers handed over on Tuesday do not pertain directly to Kafka, they could help shine light on the cultural, intellectual and literary currents that both Kafka and Brod were a part of at the time.

"It is very important to have complete personal archives, as much as possible," Litt told DW, explaining that it helps build a wider context and can also help researchers.

"When you read a novel or a story, you will get the idea that the author was trying to deliver in his art piece to the public, but correspondence usually gives you much better insight and background in the whole process of developing ideas and bringing them into literary pieces," Litt explained.

Litt said that the papers, some of which are over 100 years old, will be fumigated upon arrival to Israel in order to ensure cleanliness before entering the archival collection: "You can never know what's between those pages," he said.

The documents will then be cataloged, with selected significant parts eventually digitized. "I guess maybe by the end of 2019, or beginning of 2020 we will be able to present the first part of it" in a digital form, Litt said.

The Library is also hoping to get back the part of Brod's estate that had been stored in a Swiss bank vault in the coming weeks, following an April court ruling in Switzerland calling for their return to Israel.

  • Franz Kafka in der Altstadt von Prag. Aufnahme um 1920. (Foto: picture alliance / dpa)

    Franz Kafka, the tormented poet

    The poet

    Franz Kafka was born in Prague on July 3, 1883. With the sensitivity of the poet he was, he soaked up the atmosphere of the city, learning to both love and fear it, and developed a feel for the absurdities of the modern era. In Prague, Kafka was influenced by the people and books he encountered, but also had an influence on those around him.

  • Historisches Cover von 1916 Franz Kafka Die Verwandlung (Copyright: public domain)

    Franz Kafka, the tormented poet

    Metamorphosis

    A man wakes up in the morning and discovers that he has turned into a repulsive, monstrous vermin. It's the end of his existence as a social being. He loses his job and is rejected by his family. Psychologically, however, the character, named Gregor Samsa, is just the same. In "Metamorphosis," Kafka poses the question: What makes a human a human?

  • Filmstill Szenenbild Orson Welles Film Der Prozess nach Franz Kafka. Verleih: Studiocanal

    Franz Kafka, the tormented poet

    The Trial

    One day, Josef K. is called to appear at court. But for what? He doesn't know. Josef K. only knows that the wheels of the complicated judicial system have begun to turn and he finds himself caught between them, hoping for answers. What he does learn is that the state is almighty, and he, the human, is tiny. Pictured is a scene from Orson Welles's 1962 film version of "The Trial" (Studiocanal).

  • Szene des Schauspiels Das Schloss nach dem gleichnamigen Roman von Franz Kafka, das in einer Bearbeitung von Nurkan Erpulat und Jens Hillje am 08.10.2011 am Deutschen Theater Berlin Premiere hatte. (Foto: Claudia Esch-Kenkel)

    Franz Kafka, the tormented poet

    The Castle

    Working as a surveyor, K. tries to enter a castle in the countryside. He's not permitted to enter the building itself, but is allowed to stay in the surrounding village. But why are the villagers so afraid of the castle owner, even though he doesn't harm them? "The Castle" is a novel about the psychology of fear. Pictured is a scene from the stage version, performed in Berlin's Deutsches Theater.

  • Die Karlsbrücke in Prag um 1900

    Franz Kafka, the tormented poet

    The metropolis

    In Kafka's day, Prague was a European center of culture. It had been an important city in the Habsburg Empire and, around the year 1900, was a cosmopolitan, multicultural metropolis and hub of German and Czech literature. Many authors, like Kafka, were fluent in both languages. The city and its people influenced the poet both psychologically and intellectually.

  • Franz Kafkas Vater Hermann Kafka, um 1910. (Foto: picture-alliance/akg-images).

    Franz Kafka, the tormented poet

    The overbearing father

    Stately and self-confident, Herman Kafka (1852-1931) was a butcher by trade. In his family, his word was law. In his famous letter to his father from 1919, the young Kafka worked through his early childhood, referring to himself as "skinny, weak, thin" and his father as "strong, tall, wide." But the son rebelled in his writing, often turning figures of strong men into caricatures.

  • Theodor Herzl, 1901 auf dem Balkon des Hotels „Drei Könige“ in Basel (Foto: picture alliance /dpa)

    Franz Kafka, the tormented poet

    A state for the Jews

    In what was then Bohemia, staunch nationalists would regularly gather for anti-Semitic demonstrations. That piqued the interest of some secular Jews, like Franz Kafka, in Theodor Herzl's idea of a Jewish state in Palestine. Kafka had planned a trip to Palestine, but had to cancel due to poor health. Instead he spent the last year of his life learning Hebrew.

  • Franz Werfel, Porträtaufnahme, um 1930.

    Franz Kafka, the tormented poet

    The unlikely friend

    Long summer afternoons on the Vitava River and long night in Prague's pubs - it was with his friend Franz Werfel that Kafka experienced his city's magic. Slightly older than Kafka, Werfel had already become a literary star. His friend's success didn't leave Kafka cold. "I hate W.," he wrote. "He is healthy, young and wealthy, and I am different in everything." Nevertheless, they remained friends.

  • Friedrich Nietzche um 1885 (Foto by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

    Franz Kafka, the tormented poet

    The philosopher

    In the summer of 1900, Kafka is numbed by Friedrich Nietzsche's texts and can hardly continue writing himself. But he overcomes his awe of the philosopher's work and takes up the themes of arrogance before the church and state, and the stiff educated middle class in his own writing.

  • Franz Kafka und Felice Bauer 1917

    Franz Kafka, the tormented poet

    The fiancée

    "Almost broken nose. Blonde, somewhat straight, unattractive hair, strong chin." That's how Kafka described Felice Bauer in 1912, shortly after their first encounter. Nevertheless, she fascinated him and he would write 500 letters to her. They were engaged twice, but Kafka backed out both times. Finally, Bauer immigrated to the United States, far away from the noncomittal poet.

  • Sören Kierkegaard, Zeichnung von N.C.Kierkegaard

    Franz Kafka, the tormented poet

    Brother in spirit

    In his early life, Sören Kierkegaard watched a number of his family members die of various illnesses, which cast a bleak tone over his philosophy. Kafka was fascinated by Kierkegaard's work, noting in 1913 how similar it was to his own. Even their private lives had parallels: The Dane was also unhappily in love.

  • Sigmund Freud um 1935 (Foto: Getty Images)

    Franz Kafka, the tormented poet

    The doctor

    Kafka respected Austrian neurologist Sigmund Freud, writing in 1919 that "the unheard of" could be read about in his work. But the poet was doubtful that Freud's methods could actually heal people. Though modern psychology had shown results, "nothing has really happened yet," wrote Kafka.

  • Der Verleger Kurt Wolff

    Franz Kafka, the tormented poet

    The publisher

    Publisher Kurt Wolff worked with the young talent of his day. But he had a difficult time with Kafka. In 1912, Wolff published Kafka's first book of stories with a print run of 800 copies, but it didn't sell well. "Eleven books have been sold," noted Kafka several weeks after its release. "I bought 10 myself. I'd like to know who bought the eleventh."

  • Max Brod um 1937 (Foto: Getty Images)

    Franz Kafka, the tormented poet

    The mentor

    Kafka's self-confidence was chronically low, but his friend Max Brod encouraged him time and again. Still, in 1924, the year he would die, Kafka asked his friend to burn all of his manuscripts. Brod decided not to fulfill his dying wish. Instead he published Kafka's works, rescuing some of the most important literary treasures of the 20th century.

  • Der Historiker Saul Friedländer nach seiner Rede bei der Verleihung des Friedenspreis des Deutschen Buchhandels in der Paulskirche in Frankfurt am Main, 14.10.2007) (Foto: dpa)

    Franz Kafka, the tormented poet

    The biographer

    Historian Saul Friedländer saw himself in Kafka's life story. Like the poet, Friedländer's father had also studied at Charles University in Prague. And like Kafka's sisters, the historian's parents had died in Nazi concentration camps. Friedländer wrote one of the most definitive biographies of the tormented poet, Franz Kafka.

    Author: Kersten Knipp / kbm


